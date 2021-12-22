Joshua Garcia’s TikTok debut sets social media abuzz

Actor Joshua Garcia joined TikTok on Monday with a video of his version of the “Ginseng Strip 2002” trend.

Two days after, Garcia still remained among the trending topics on Twitter Philippines.

In the short TikTok video uploaded on December 20, the Kapamilya actor shyly performed the trendy dance using the song “Ginseng Strip 2002” by a Swedish rapper named Yung Lean.

The video immediately blew up. It has since gained more than 22 million views and three million likes on the platform.

Garcia’s account has also already garnered 1.4 million followers and 3.4 million likes as of writing.

His first TikTok video immediately reached Twitter, Facebook and even YouTube.

His fans couldn’t help but gush over him and shared the video across platforms.

After two days of posting, it was still among the most talked about topics on social media.

On Twitter alone, his name “Joshua Garcia” could still be found on the list of trending topics with 12,000 tweets under its belt.

“Joshua Garcia all over my feed and I’m not complaining,” one Twitter user said.

“Who allowed Joshua Garcia to be this cute and hot at the same time? I am not okay,” another Twitter user said.

“How does Joshua Garcia sleep at night knowing he’s impregnated 3 million people with 1 TikTok video,” another online user wrote in jest.

One fan shared that she even saw the video on Pinterest, an image-sharing service.

“Mr. Joshua Garcia, you’re literally on every social media platform I know. I even saw your TikTok on Pinterest yesterday,” one user said.

Some Twitter users also shared that they used Garcia’s video as wallpapers for their phones.

Hi, Joshua Garcia! Wish granted, your vid is my wallpaper na! pic.twitter.com/BjMbSwaTcn — Danica (@anicatoots) December 22, 2021

As of writing, the 24-year-old actor has no response to his sudden popularity online thanks to his supportive fans.

Garcia is currently seen on ABS-CBN’s ongoing drama series called “Viral Scandal.”

He is also slated to be the leading man of Jane de Leon in the upcoming adaptation of Mars Ravelo’s “Darna.”