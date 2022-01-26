‘It finally happened’: Solenn, Anne, Heart reunite in Paris

“It finally happened.”

Solenn Heussaff made this comment on her Instagram Stories where she shared a photo of herself bonding together with Anne Curtis-Smith and Heart Evangelista.

The three actresses happened to be in Paris, France at the same time.

Solenn re-shared the photo from Heart and captioned it with an Eiffel Tower sticker.

“It finally happened,” she said.

Anne and Heart also shared photos of their reunion on their respective Instagram accounts.

Anne captioned hers with: “It’s been ages!”

Heart added a champagne bottle emoji and a drinking glass emoji in her own Instagram Stories.

It’s a rare occasion for Solenn, Anne and Heart to be spotted together in public even before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Solenn and Anne are the ones mostly seen together in photos and videos on their social media accounts as the two are sisters-in-law.

Heart, on the other hand, is known to often fly solo. Her social media is usually filled with selfies or photos and videos of her family, pets and her works.

This time, the 36-year-old fashion celebrity is in France to attend several events for the prestigious Paris Fashion Week.

In a previous Instagram post, Heart announced that she is now part of the French fashion house Dior.

In the caption, she tagged the account of Maria Grazia Chiuri, Dior’s creative director, to thank her for the opportunity.

“Ecstatic to spend my time here in Paris with a brand that has always been close to my heart (heart emoji),” Heart said.

“Merci @dior, for making me part of your ever-growing family! Can’t wait for mademoiselle @mariagraziachiuri ‘s masterpieces,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heart Evangelista (@iamhearte)

Based on her Instagram posts, Heart went to several fashion shows in stunning outfits by Chanel, Dior Louis Vuitton and other luxury fashion brands.