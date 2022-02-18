Clara Benin makes it to New York Times Square billboard ahead of Women’s month

Filipino singer-songwriter Clara Benin recently joined the list of Filipino artists who appeared on a billboard in Times Square, New York.

Benin, touted as the indie darling of the Philippines, landed on the billboard a month before the celebration of International Women’s Day.

Her billboard appearance is part of streaming platform Spotify’s EQUAL Campaign, which is a global movement that amplifies the work of outstanding women and gender-nonconforming musicians.

The campaign gave Benin the spotlight this week as she is also the streaming platform’s EQUAL Playlist cover artist with her two songs titled “blink” and “Araw’t Gabi” on the roster.

Benin said she is grateful for this extraordinary feature.

“I feel really humbled to be featured on a Times Square billboard in New York and to have my songs be part of Spotify’s EQUAL playlist alongside these lovely and talented women,” Benin said.

“I really hope our music reaches and inspires more people from all over the world,” she added.

Benin is the first Filipino signed under Sony Music’s OFFMUTE, a Southeast Asian record label that’s entirely dedicated to giving artists a voice, an audience, and an opportunity for cross-collaboration within the region.

READ: Clara Benin among new talents of new Southeast Asian label ‘OFFMUTE’

She has so far garnered more than 30 million streams on Spotify alone.

The folk-pop phenom recently released “blink” on all digital music platforms via OFFMUTE.

It is one of the songs included on the EQUAL playlist. It was produced by acclaimed electronic/indie artist The Ringmaster, and features prolific multi-instrumentalist Gabba Santiago on drums.

Fans can expect new songs from Benin as she said she is set to release more soon.

“I’ve been writing a lot the past two years and very excited to work on them this year for an upcoming album,” the Filipina artist said.

Aside from Benin, Filipina singers Julie Anne San Jose and KZ Tandingan also landed on the Time Square billboard. —Rosette Adel