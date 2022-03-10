Karla Estrada posts family pic after Daniel Padilla’s photo with prexy bet’s poster

Karla Estrada, a party-list nominee, posted their family picture on Instagram after her son Daniel Padilla hinted his support for a presidential bet.

Karla posted this on Wednesday. The picture has a text that reads: “In my family, we strongly believe in democracy.”

On the post, the Kapamilya host said that she raised her children to develop views and opinions on their own.

“I raised my children to have their own opinion, stand their ground not because they are swayed by the public,” Karla said.

“They have an independent mind rooted in their own beliefs. But in the end We Talk, We Love and Live Harmoniously,” she added.

Karla limited those who can comment on her post.

As of writing, Ruffa Gutierrez, Mariel Padilla and Vina Morales left messages of support Karla.

Karla is the third nominee of Tingog party-list running for the May 2022 polls.

Rep. Yedda Rodriguez, party-list’s current representative, was among the lawmakers who voted to deny ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal.

Karla previously earned the ire of some KathNiel fans after she filed her Certificate of Candidacy as party-list nominee.

READ: KathNiel fans to withdraw support as Karla joins party-list blocked franchise

The post about her famiy came after film director Mandy Reyes shared a photo with Daniel on Facebook on Wednesday, March 9.

In the photo, Mandy and Daniel pose beside campaign poster of presidential bet, Vice President Leni Robredo.

“Aba ewan ko sa inyo. Basta kay #LiderLeni kami ng tropa kong gangster,” Mandy said with campaign hashtags such as #IpanaloNa10To, #LiderLeni, and #DapatLeni.

Kapamilya host Bianca Gonzales also posted a screenshot of the photo of Daniel with Joyce Torrecampo, who is wearing a pink shirt with the famous rose design used in Robredo’s campaign materials.

In the photo, a smiling Daniel could be seen pointing at Torrecampo. The Instagram similarly carried campaign hashtags.

Daniel gained online buzz following these posts.

The hashtag #DanielPadillaforLeni briefly reached the trending topics on Twitter Philippines on that day.

Daniel and his girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo supported Robredo’s vice presidential bid in 2016.

Daniel, however, has not personally posted about his preferred 2022 candidates.

His girlfriend, Kathryn Bernardo, has also not yet publicly expressed support for any candidate for the 2022 elections.

Daniel has likewise remained mum on his mother’s bid to enter politics.

Kathryn’s mother, Min, on the other hand, is a known supporter of Robredo and her running mate, Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.

Karla’s ‘respect opinion’ post

In February, Karla was criticized when she guested during the campaign rally of presidential bet Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

In response to the criticisms, Karla took to Instagram and stated that in their family, they respect each other’s differences of views and opinions.

This was similar to her recent statement.

“In our family, we always practice to respect each one’s opinion, and especially political views,” Karla said back then.

Some onlne users later noticed that Daniel happened to like an Instagram post that opposed the Marcos-Duterte tandem.

The post that Daniel liked was from poet-musician Dong Abay.