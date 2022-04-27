Letterboxd’s entry for ‘Barbie’ movie gains traction due to Rufa Mae Quinto edit

A Twitter entry of a social networking service for film enthusiasts went viral after a fan of comedienne Rufa Mae Quinto jokingly placed her among cast members of an upcoming Hollywood movie.

Letterboxd on Wednesday shared a screengrab of an entry for “Barbie,” a live-action adventure film featuring the iconic doll set to premiere in the United States in July 2023.

The screengrab included a poster, the film’s premise and a list of its actors.

The post has amassed over 5,000 likes and more than 1,000 retweets, especially from eagled-eyed Filipinos who noticed Rufa Mae’s name in the cast members list.

“I’m a Barbie gorl gorl gorl,” a Twitter user quipped, referencing the comedienne’s “go, go, go!” catchphrase.

“Our kween Rufa Mae on Hollywood, todo na ‘to, go, go, go,” another online user quipped.

“Are the casts legit? Like am I really gonna be able to watch Margot Robbie and Emma Mackey in one film??? But then again, I can’t take this seriously coz wth is Rufa Mae Quinto listed there lmfao,” a different Filipino commented with crying face emojis.

Another Twitter user dropped a meme of Filipinos with their hands over their chest while the Philippine flag is in the foreground.

“Pinoys rn (right now),” he commented.

Twitter user @stepisowild claimed that he was the one responsible for encoding Rufa’s name on the Letterboxd page.

omg it's my jail era for putting Rufa Mae Quinto here 😭 https://t.co/OyAfYDYtLo — 𝐭𝐞𝐩𝐢👽 (@stepisowild) April 27, 2022

In jest, he urged the public to use the following hashtags so that Rufa’s movie appearance could come true.

use the hashtags guys para maging totoo to😭https://t.co/Ly0TS2SSiD — 𝐭𝐞𝐩𝐢👽 (@stepisowild) April 27, 2022

“Barbie” stars Margot Robbie as the titular lead while Ryan Gosling will play Ken, her love interest.

The movie will also feature Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp and America Ferrera.

It is directed by Greta Gerwig, who has helmed movies such as the 2019 version of “Little Women,” “Lady Bird” and “Jackie.”

Details of the movie’s plot are still under wraps but Hollywood Reporter said that its sources indicate there will be a “meta aspect to the proceedings.”

Its premise in Letterboxd reads: “A doll living in Barbieland is expelled for not being perfect enough and sets off on an adventure in the real world.”