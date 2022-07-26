From ‘sinaing’ to ‘siningsing’: Alodia Gosiengfiao reacts to comment on engagement ring photo

“Bars.”

Cosplayer-entrepreneur Alodia Gosiengfiao featured a comment from game streamer Elyson Caranza or “Ghost Wrecker” about a picture of her engagement ring on social media.

She shared the close-up shot of the ring on her Facebook page with his comment: “WALA NANG SINAING, SININGSING NA (red heart emoji)”

Alodia tagged Ghost Wrecker’s Facebook page and commented: “Bars (flushed face emoji)” in response.

“Bars” in slang means “dope.”

Her post has earned a whopping number of 106,000 likes and reactions, 1,800 comments and 2,600 shares so far.

Last Saturday, Alodia shared a video of entrepreneur Christopher Quimbo proposing to her in his family’s winery.

He is the president and general manager of Calabria Company Limited, which makes Novellino wines.

What’s with the word ‘sinaing’?

The couple went public with their relationship last April, months after Alodia announced that she and Wil Dasovich have broken up following a four-year relationship.

Last January, two months after the cosplayer’s announcement on the split, she shared a photo of her in a gown with the following caption: “Hi. Ako nga pala ‘yung sinayang mo.”

Ashley, Alodia’s sister, commented: “Tag ko na ba?”

While Alodia didn’t namedrop anyone, Filipinos speculated she could be alluding to Wil.

A day after, Wil shared a picture of himself holding a filled rice cooker with the caption: “Hi, ako nga pala ‘yung sinaing mo.”

Wil did not drop names either, but people assumed he was responding to his ex-girlfriend’s post.

This exchange gave birth to memes and became a catchphrase used by various brands.

