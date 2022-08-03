‘Dalawang table sa stage’: How MJ Lastimosa kept fans updated during Binibining Pilipinas 2022

Missed the Binibining Pilipinas 2022?

Miss Universe Philippines 2014 Mary Jean “MJ” Lastimosa made sure pageant fans and her followers were updated during the coronation night of national pageant by sharing commentaries.

The Miss Universe 2014 semifinalist amused Twitter users when she poked fun at memes created by some fans while watching the 58th edition of Binibining Pilipinas last Sunday.

She quote tweeted a user who edited a picture of her with the pageant hosts, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and Miss Grand International 2016 first runner-up Nicole Cordoves.

The Twitter user posted the edit after MJ poked fun at Nicole and the placement of a rectangular black box nearby that served as a table.

“Bet ko ‘yung may dalawang table sa stage. Emeeeee, labyu Nics,” MJ tweeted, sharing a picture that showed Nicole wearing a fuschia-and-black outfit.

Bet ko yung may dalawang table sa stage. Emeeeee labyu Nics 🤣🥰 #BinibiningPilipinas2022 pic.twitter.com/RgXCenUISz — MJ Lastimosa (@MJ_Lastimosa) July 31, 2022

The Twitter user edited the picture to include a mini figure of MJ in her national costume at the Miss Universe 2014.

Some social media users have previously commented that MJ’s attire appeared to be inspired by birthday cakes or Iced Gem biscuits. It was actually inspired by the Flower Festival in Baguio City.

“Ayan, may flower arrangement na rin ‘yung isang mesa, mareng MJ,” the Twitter user who shared the edited picture wrote.

MJ approved the edit by quote tweeting it with the comment: “Finally, nahanap na ang lamesa namin ni Nicole.”

Her post has earned over 8,000 likes.

Finally nahanap na ang lamesa namin ni Nicole 🥰 https://t.co/ihBiTUDSRw — MJ Lastimosa (@MJ_Lastimosa) August 1, 2022

MJ also responded to another pageant fan who shared a different picture of the winners holding bouquets.

Instead of flowers, the image was edited to a miniature figure of the former beauty queen in her Miss Universe national costume.

“Ikenatttttt BWHAHAHAHHAHAHAHA @MJ_Lastimosa,” the Twitter user who shared the image wrote.

“Etong bouquet na ‘to feeling ko magiging (sparkles emoji) iconic (sparkles emoji),” MJ responded in a quote tweet.

Etong bouquet na to feeling ko magiging ✨iconic✨ 💐💐💐 https://t.co/p5QcALLKbR — MJ Lastimosa (@MJ_Lastimosa) August 1, 2022

Some of her tweets were shared by a pageant fan page on Facebook, further amusing Filipinos.

“Ang benta mo na naman Queen, Mary Jean Lastimosa,” it captioned with laughing-with-tears emojis.

Some of MJ’s other pageant-related tweets involve Binibining Pilipinas 2022 performers like P-pop group SB19.

Jelly Eugenio dimo kami maloloko, from mua to world class performer real quick! hahahahaaaa eme! pic.twitter.com/a4Oo3jlVxN — MJ Lastimosa (@MJ_Lastimosa) July 31, 2022

She also poked fun at her picture with fellow former beauty queen, Miss Grand International 2020 first runner-up Samantha Bernardo.

Hindi kita madodogshow mapanakit kaya ang orange gown mo, kinabog pa ang ulo ng pineapple emeeee lavyuuu ayan di moko napicturan 🤣😛 https://t.co/khyiWy41XQ — MJ Lastimosa (@MJ_Lastimosa) July 31, 2022

Winners at the recently-held pageant are Nicole Borromeo of Cebu (Bb. Pilipinas International), Gabrielle Basiano of Samar (Bb. Pilipinas Intercontinental), Chelsea Fernandez of Tacloban City (Bb. Pilipinas Globe) and Roberta Angela Tamondong of San Pablo, Laguna (Bb. Pilipinas Grand International).

Herlene Nicole Budol of Angono, Rizal won first runner-up, while Stacey Gabriel bagged the second runner-up title.