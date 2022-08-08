‘Proud Blue Aspin’: These personalities ride viral satire school’s gimmick

Are you enrolling in the so-called International State College of the Philippines or ISCP?

Some personalities are jumping in on the gimmick of an online satire page that has been going viral lately.

Content creator Macoy Dubs is among those who jested of being an alumnus of ISCP, calling himself a “blue aspin.”

“Aspin” is the page’s term for its “students.”

He changed his profile picture on Sunday with a picture of him in a blue blazer with the mock university’s logo and the words: “Loud and Proud” and “I am an ISCPanian.”

Macoy also accompanied it with a complimentary caption, similar to how some students would change their pictures for a school or a student organization and then accompany it with template captions.

“To dream is to panaginip, to sleep is to tulog. Therefore, dream to sleep. And I, thank you,” he wrote.

“Macoy Dubs, AB MASS COMMUNICATION major in Communicating History And Routing Opportunity Transformation or C.H.A.R.O.T. International State College of the Philippines

Atlantis Campus,” the comedian added.

He also added the following hashtags: “#ProudISCPanian,, #ClassOf2026, #BlueBarkingAspins, #EnrollNow”

Macoy’s post was noticed by the mock university’s “Supreme E-Youth Government” which commented: “Welcome to ISCP community! Isang tahol naman diyan! (partying and raised fist emojis) #ISCP #BlueBarkingAspins #LoudAndProud.”

“Thank you SEYG. Arf arf. Roooowr!” the comedian responded, referring to its initials.

Macoy also jested that his block is “Banana 1A.”

Singer-songwriter Ace Banzuelo also joked that he is “vibing for President of the ISCP CAS” or the College of Arts and Science.”

“aKoY LuMaLaKad Ng iLaNg kILoMeTrO…. I don’t run very often but when I do it’s for President of the ISCP College of Arts and Science!” he shared.

“Are you ready for the most memorable ISCP CAS school year experience of your life? Do you wanna see fantastic shows, groundbreaking events, and quality exhibits? There is only one!” Ace added.

“Hi, my name is Ace Banzuelo, vibing for President of the ISCP CAS, willing to run and walk again and again for the sake of protecting and promoting the arts and sciences, and more than ready to lead you to the sun and moon and make the stars collide!” his spiel continued.

The singer quipped that he is a student of the “Bachelor of Arts in Music Production” with “Major in Hindi Ko Kayang Umibig Muli.”

“Hindi ko kayang umibig muli” is a line from his hit song “Muli.”

Ace also said that students can “vote” for him by accessing a link that actually leads to his song “Walang Himala.”

Meanwhile, podcaster and stand-up comedian James Caraan joked that he would teach students of “BS Marketing Major in Events Management.”

“Professor Caraan is a Certified Events Management Professional (CEMP)™ and he hosted numerous amount of event in his career,” a post reads from the ISCP E-Youth Council Facebook group.

“SALAMAAAAT! ISCPanian na ko kahit hindi ako ‘yang nasa picture! Enroll na kayo! Eto lang ang course na hindi mo maiintindihan ang nangyayari,” James wrote with laughing-with-tears emojis.

Similar to Macoy, he also accompanied his post with hashtags like “#ProudISCP” and “#ISCPanian.”

The ISCP is a satire page that features random personalities as professors, students or alums. Some of these are television host Kim Atienza, Rep. Richard Gomez (Leyte, Fourth District) and Ella Cruz.

Atienza also rode the trend in a tweet.

Ok due to public demand I now accept my appointment as Dean of Education. I now require all my students a 10 word reaction paper on this article. Guidance ang hindi sumunod. #internationalstatecollegeofthephilippines https://t.co/lwOm0OZyYh — kim atienza (@kuyakim_atienza) August 7, 2022

ISCP’s made-up courses include handling “jedi arnis,” “culinary arts major in fire bending” and “immunity major in concocting fluids for medicinal purposes,” among others.

Its logo, graphics and other materials on social media have impressed Filipinos, with some initially falling for the gimmick and thinking the fictional school is an existing academic institution.