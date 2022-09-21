Alessandra De Rossi, Kat Alano exchange tweet after court order to arrest Vhong Navarro

Trigger Warning: Mentions of sexual violence

Actress Alessandra De Rossi expressed her support for artist and former VJ and model Kat Alano, who tweeted about “justice” after arrest warrants were issued against television host Vhong Navarro.

Kat, who previously claimed of being raped by someone whose name “#rhymeswithwrong,” tweeted on Monday that she can “finally feel peace” after 17 years.

“God is good all the time. Justice, finally, after 17 years,” she wrote.

Alessandra responded to Kat by sharing a Bible verse from the Book of Exodus.

“Exodus 14:13-14. ‘The LORD will fight for you, and you have only to be silent.’ I love you,” she tweeted to Kat with a heart emoji.

Exodus 14:13-14

The LORD will fight for you, and you have only to be silent.” I love you. ❤️❤️❤️ — alessandra de rossi (@msderossi) September 19, 2022

“I love you!! Amen,” Kat wrote back with similar emojis.

Kat opened up about her experience at the height of the “#HijaAko” movement in 2020, a hashtag initiated by singer Kakie Pangilinan to fight victim blaming against women for sex crimes and harassment.

“When I was raped by #rhymeswithwrong, still famous celebrity who had smear campaigns to destroy my career and raped many more, I was wearing a t-shirt and jeans. He drugged me too, so trying to take my jeans off was difficult for him. Hard to rape an unconscious person in jeans. #HijaAko,” Kat tweeted before.

“And for all those who bashed me and enjoyed my downfall, I still stand by my truth. That man is a serial rapist. And #RapeisRape #HijaAko,” she added.

Kat also shared her experience on a radio show with Mo Twister in 2014.

Vhong arrested

Kat tweeted about justice after Vhong surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation on Monday following an arrest warrant for acts of lasciviousness.

It was based on the case filed by model Deniece Cornejo which allegedly happened on Jan. 22, 2014, in her condominium unit in Taguig City.

Judge Angela Francesca Din of the Taguig Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 116 said that there was “probable cause” to hold the TV host for trial. The bail was set at P36,000.

Vhong was also issued another warrant over the non-bailable case of rape, also filed by Deniece.

She claimed that the rape happened on January 17 and 22 of 2014.

Alma Mallonga, lawyer of Vhong, said that they will file a motion for reconsideration and petition for bail.

The filing of both cases against the TV host came after a Court of Appeals ruling last July.

It reversed the justice department’s junking of Deniece’s complaints against Vhong, saying that the agency should have allowed the trial court to decide on the merit of her claim and Vhong’s counterclaim.

“Walang ebidensya, kaya bakit niyo siya pinakulong? Bakit niyo itinuloy ‘yung pagsasampa ng kaso sa kanya at bakit nagkaroon ng issuance ng warrant of arrest? Bakit?” Mallonga said in an interview on Tuesday.

“I think, physically, si Vhong, is okay. Ako ay kumpiyansa na habang siya ay nasa NBI, he will be safe. ‘Yun ang pinakaimportante. Dun sa ibang tanong na kumusta siya emotionally, I am very sure he’s not okay,” she added.

“Siguro katulad ng mga nagmamahal sa kanyang iba, malungkot ang mga pangyayari kahapon. Ang importante ay we will continue to do what is necessary. Lalaban tayo,” Mallonga continued.

Deniece initially filed a case against Vhong in 2014 for alleged sexual assault.

His camp said that the TV host was invited to her condominium. He left with severe injuries that caused him to miss his “It’s Showtime” appearances.

At that time, Vhong claimed he was attacked and was victimized by Deniece of extortion.

Deniece, meanwhile, claimed Vhong sustained his injuries after Cedric Lee and his company caught him attempting to rape her.