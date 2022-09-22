‘Akala niyo madali ‘to?’: Kat Alano responds after Vhong Navarro’s wife faces media

Trigger Warning: Mentions of sexual violence

Artist, former model and VJ Kat Alano responded to Vhong Navarro‘s wife who faced the media after the television host faced jail time for a 2014 rape case involving Deniece Cornejo.

Tanya Bautista on Wednesday opened up to the press after visiting her husband at the National Bureau of Investigation detention center and admitted to fearing for his life.

The camp of Deniece wanted Vhong to be detained at the Taguig City Jail following the arrest.

“That’s very scary. Threat ‘yun sa buhay niya. I think our lawyers also filed a motion para hindi na umabot doon. Ako, right now, ang worry ko is security for Vhong. So lalaban kami at alam ko na ipapanalo namin ito,” Tanya said.

She added that she will exhaust all means so that her husband can walk free from detention, saying that Vhong has been “very consistent since day one.”

“Nung pumunta siya sa akin, bugbog-sarado siya, kinonfess niya lahat. Since that day hanggang ngayon, sobrang consistent siya sa mga sinasabi niyang kuwento,” Tanya said.

“Suported ‘yun ng mga documents or sa kung anumang ebidensiya na ibinigay namin. So, hindi ko alam kung anong nakikita nilang probable cause,” she added.

“Noong nangyari ito, mag-boyfriend-girlfriend pa lamang kami. Nakita ko kung gaano siya nagsasabi ng totoo kaya pinakasalan ko pa rin siya. Bumabawi talaga siya. Sobrang importante nun sa akin, and this happened,” Tanya shared.

She said that their next step is to “petition for bail.”

“Gusto ko lang sabihin, alam naman nila ‘yung totoo. Nakita ko kung gaano siya nagsasabi ng totoo kaya pinakasalan ko pa rin siya, so lalaban ako,” Tanya added.

Vhong previously claimed that his past statements were true and that he is the “victim” of the 2014 incident.

“‘Yun nga lang ang nakakalungkot kasi for how many years, akala namin nila Atty. (Alma Mallonga), ng aming legal team, tapos na, patapos na. Kaya nagulat kami, parang after ilang years, eto uli nabuhay,” he said before.

“At parang ako pa ‘yung nababaligtad. Na ako ‘yung biktima. So parang, ang hirap paniwalaan. So ako, mula noong 2014, inilahad ko lahat ng nangyari. Wala akong itinago, sinabi ko lahat. Alam ng Panginoon iyon. Nagsasabi ako ng totoo, kaya ngayon ang bigat ng loob ko,” Vhong added.

Meanwhile, Kat expressed her thoughts after Vhong’s wife spoke to the media.

“Ang daming galit. Binayaran daw ako, laos na daw ako, sawsawera. 8 years na ako nagsasalita. Puro bashing lang ang natanggap ko. Sa tingin niyo worth it magsalita para inaabuso ako ng mga fans niya? Sa tingin niyo lalaban talaga ang ibang victims ‘pag nakita nila ugali niyo!” she tweeted on Thursday.

“And ang nakakalungkot pa, BABAE pa talaga ang lumalaban para sa kanya. Hindi niyo naiisip ang mga kapwa niyong babae? Akala niyo madali ‘to? Wala akong media company. Wala akong team. Wala akong bayad. Truth lang ang meron ako. Alam ko galit kayo, pero mag-isip din kayo,” Kat added in another post.

She previously tweeted about “justice” after claims of being raped by someone whose name name “#rhymeswithwrong.”

Kat alleged that she was “drugged” and “raped” by Vhong who she said “had smear campaigns” done to “destroy” her career.

Vhong was recently arrested after the Court of Appeals reversed the justice department’s junking of Deniece’s complaints against him.

Deniece initially filed a case against him for sexual assault in 2014.

Vhong’s camp said that he was invited to her condominium and had left with severe injuries which caused him to miss some “It’s Showtime” appearances.

Deniece claimed Vhong sustained injuries after Cedric Lee and his company caught him attempting to rape her.