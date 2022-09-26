‘Naka-move on na kay Eloy’: Actress Pamu Pamorada now engaged

The “2 Good 2 Be True” actress Pamu Pamorada got engaged to her non-showbiz boyfriend, Mitchell Hapin.

“The Lord is really faithful! My heart is full. (heart and ring emoji) in God’s perfect time talaga,” Pamorada wrote on Instagram Sunday, September 25.

Her fellow celebrities such as Tippy Dos Santos, Kathryn Bernardo, Alexa Ilacad and Maja Salvador, among others, congratulated Pamorada.

Witty remarks and greetings from the fans of “2 Good 2 Be True” also poured in for the actress.

In the series, Pamu plays the role of Gema, a “marites” or a gossipmonger who is working as one of the maids of Lolo Hugo Agcaoili, played by veteran actor Ronaldo Valdez.

Pamu’s character admires Eloy, played by actor Daniel Padilla. However, Eloy’s love interest is Ali, portrayed by Kathryn Bernardo.

“Kaya pala nag-paubaya kana e meron ka na pala BF di mo lang dinadala sa mansion,” a Facebook user said in jest.

“So totally moved on ka na talaga kay Eloy nyan beh..’Yan na din ang bagong chismis mo kay Chubs na ichichismis din siguro ni Ms. Jill kay Helena. Chariiizzz,” an online user joked.

“ANG BILIS MO MAGMOVE ON, GEMMA HAHAHAHAH CONGRATS KAYA PALA PINALAYA MO NA SI ELOY,” another jokingly said.

“Nakamoveon ka na nga kay eloy hahaha .. Congrats Gemma ay pamu pala hahaha,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Kahit nagparaya ka Gemma, ngayon nahanap mo na ang totoong Eloy ng buhay m! Congratulations and best wishes Gemma!” an online user wrote.

The series can be streamed on Netflix and iWantTFC.

Aside from these video streaming platforms, the public can also watch the show on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, Kapamilya Online Live’s YouTube channel, ABS-CBN Entertainment‘s Facebook page, Jeepney TV, and Cinemo from Monday to Friday at 8:40 p.m.