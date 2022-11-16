‘Best in the world’: Thai drag queen Pangina Heals lauds Filipino drag performers

A Thai-based drag queen was amazed by the talent of Filipino drag queens after she watched a show in Pasig City.

Pangina Heals, a Thai drag queen who competed in “RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs the World,” held a two-day fundraising concert in the Philippines last week.

Reports said that proceeds from her show will go to the benefit of Pulse Clinic, a lifestyle clinic for the members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Pangina is also Pulse Clinic’s ambassador.

On November 14, she uploaded a video clip of a gymnast-like performance by Filipino drag queen Nique Manza on stage.

Pangina couldn’t help but express her amazement to her fellow queen.

“The Philippines has some of the best drag performers in the world @theonlymanza,” the 34-year-old performer said.

The Philippines has some of the best drag performers in the world @theonlymanza pic.twitter.com/5yYBnE6YNl — Pangina Heals (@PanginaHeals) November 14, 2022

Several other Western drag queens soon saw the video.

They were also impressed by Nique’s acrobatic-like moves in her performance.

“Dang. I literally do nothing. THIS IS INCREDIBLE!” tweeted American drag queen Jujubee.

“I’m only doing ballads from here on out. Cuz what’s the f***in point of attempting to keep up with this,” American drag queen Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté also said.

“WHAT,” Canadian drag queen Kendall Gender commented with a clap and shock emojis.

Nique herself later saw the recognition.

In a quote-retweet, she thanked Pangina Heals for her post.

Pangina Heals’ show was held at Baked Studios in Makati City on November 11 and 12.

“Drag Race Philippines” Season 1 candidates also met and performed with her during her Manila stop.

These were Minty Fresh, Lady Morgana, Marina Summers, Prince, Brigiding, Corazon and Eva Le Queen.

Eva hosted the first kick-off event.

Baus Rufo, content creator and #Bekenemen co-founder, hosted the last show of Pangina Heals.