Wrapped: Filipino stars who appeared in international movies, series this 2022

The year 2022 has been great for Filipino actors as many of them were given the opportunity to showcase their talent and reach an international audience.

With the year ending in a few days, Interaksyon listed some of the celebrities who appeared in international films and series this year.

Dolly De Leon

Dolly de Leon made her debut in Hollywood with the film “Triangle of Sadness.”

The dark comedy film by Ruben Östlund follows the story of a celebrity couple named Carl (Harris Dickinson) and Yaya (Charlbi Dean) who were invited to a yacht for a luxury cruise after Fashion Week.

In the movie, Dolly played the role of Abigail, a toilet manager on a luxury cruise ship.

Because of the Filipina actress’ exemplary portrayal of the role, she was nominated at the Golden Globes for the Best Supporting Actress award.

RELATED: ‘Proud Pinoy moment’: Filipinos cheer Dolly de Leon’s 2023 Golden Globes nomination

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly de Leon (@dollyedeleon)

Brandon Perea

Hollywood-based actor Brandon Perea starred in the film “Nope.”

This science-fiction film follows the story of the discovery of a UFO by a man and his sister.

The actor with Puerto Rican and Filipino heritage played the role of Angel Torres.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he expressed his appreciation for the film for having a cast with different ethnic backgrounds.

“One of the great things about the film, for me, was having all these leads with different ethnic backgrounds. To have two Black leads in a UFO story, and Steven Yeun playing a cowboy — when have we ever seen something like that?” Brandon said.

“For myself, being Puerto Rican and Filipino, it took me a while to see the impact of my representation. I’m an actor, I just wanted a job. But after the posters first came out, I started having people reaching out to say, ‘Wow, someone who looks like me is in a Jordan Peele movie,’ he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Perea (@brandonperea)

RELATED: Why Jordan Peele rewrote ‘Nope’ script for Fil-Am Puerto Rican Brandon Perea

Dave Bautista

The WWE wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista starred in one of the latest Netflix movies “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.“

The film tells the story of a murder that happened on a private island in Greece.

In the movie, the half-Filipino born in Washington D.C., USA plays the role of Duke Cody, a YouTube star who is dating his assistant

Dave actor has also appeared in Marvel movies such as “Guardians of the Galaxy and “Avengers’ End Game” and “Infinity War.”

Chai Fonacier

Filipino actress Chai Fonacier portrayed the role of Diana, an Overseas Filipino Worker in the movie “Nocebo.”

The psychological thriller film follows the story of Diana who worked as a nanny in Ireland. She came to help a fashion designer suffering from a mysterious illness using traditional folk healing methods.

After the film was shown in Spain and US this year, “Nocebo” is expected to premiere in the country on Jan. 18, 2023.

RELATED: ‘The representation we need’: Chai Fonacier earns cheers for Western psychological thriller

Lea Salonga

Acclaimed Broadway icon Lea Salonga joined HBO Max Original series “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.”

The series follows a group of high school best friends trying to uncover the identity of an enemy called “A” who is terrorizing them for something they have done in the past.

Lea portrayed the role of Elodie Honrada, a queer Filipino mother based in the USA.

Aside from Lea, another actress in the series who has Filipino roots in the name of Malia Pyles. Malia plays the role of Minnie, Elodie’s daughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lea Salonga (@msleasalonga)

RELATED: How relationship with her mom inspired Lea Salonga in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin