‘Maria Clara at Ibarra’ star David Licauco draws laughter for ‘Pinoy Henyo’ answers

“Maria Clara at Ibarra” star David Licauco entertained the public with his hilarious answers during the “Pinoy Henyo” segment of the noontime variety show Eat Bulaga.

In the jackpot round, David has to guess the word “baka.”

After a few attempts, he easily got the word “cow” but he cannot recall the Tagalog term for the word.

“Cow, ‘di ba? Sa Tagalog nun. Anong Tagalog nun? Ano Tagalog nun? Ano sa Tagalog nun?” David puzzledly and repeatedly said until he run out of time.

Aside from this, he also drew laughter for his response when he answered “chicken steak” when he has to guess the word “fruit salad.”

Some social media users poked fun at David, who is playing the character of Fidel in the historical portal fantasy drama “Maria Clara at Ibarra” for forgetting the Tagalog term for a cow.

“Hahaha iba ka talaga Ginoong Fidel hahah ikaw lang nag iisang sinaunang tao na ‘di alam ang Tagalog ng “cow” ay baka,” a Facebook user jokingly said.

“Yung mayaman ang sumali hahaha ‘basement ft chicken steak and cow na ‘di alam ang tagalog’ anyway lalabs parin kita,” a social media user commented.

“Wow, chicken steak,” a social media user said in jest.

A social media user jokingly dubbed David’s game as “Pinoy Henyo expensive edition.”

Following the banters online, David threw a joke and said: “‘Cow’ lang sapat na.”

The video of David playing Pinoy Henyo has gained more than 8,000 laugh reactions, 852 comments, and over 513,000 views, as of writing.