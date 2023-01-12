‘The best talaga kayo’: Precious Paula Nicole gets warm welcome during airport arrival

Precious Paula Nicole received a warm welcome from her fans when she arrived at the airport on Thursday.

Precious, the country’s first Drag Superstar, previously attended a massive three-day fan convention called DragCon UK in London, England last weekend.

Days after the event, she sets off to return to the Philippines. What she didn’t expect was a crowd of her fans “Team Precious” cheering for her at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Their jubilant cheer was: “Boss Rodolfo, bata mo kami!”

They also held up a tarpaulin and balloons that spelled out her drag name “Precious.”

Precious’ real name is Rodolfo Gabriel II. Out of drag, she is called by colleagues and friends “Boss Rodolfo.”

The moment when her fans cheered her at the airport was posted on Precious’ Instagram Stories and on Twitter.

“Never kong naimagine na magkakaroon ako ng gantong pagsalubong sa buong buhay ko. Mahal na mahal ko kayo,” Precious tweeted with the hashtag #TeamPreciousLoves.

In the video, a text was placed, saying: “Team Precious adores you completely. Best supporters in the world and you deserve them.”

In a separate post, Precious uploaded their group photos in front of the airport.

“The best talaga kayo!” she tweeted with heart emojis.

Prior to this greeting, on January 11, the Bicolona drag queen also extended gratitude to her supporters in a previous tweet.

“Baon ko pauwi ang masasaya at mga nakaka-antig na mga kwento ng mga taong pumunta sakin para makilala at makita ako ng personal,” she said.

“ilang beses ako umiyak dahil sa mga kwento na narinig ko.Nakakataba talaga ng puso! Ibang klaseng experience ito! Pasabog!” Precious added with heart emojis.

Precious stunned local and international audiences with her outfits during the three-day drag conference.

On Day 1, she walked the Dragcon’s popular pink runway while wearing a modified red, Filipiñana ensemble with traditional accessories.

She then wore costumes inspired by Filipino superheroines “Darna” and “ZsaZsa Zaturnnah” during her meet-and-greets for the succeeding days.

Aside from Precious, Prince Marell and Corazon Filipinas, two cast members of “Drag Race Philippines” Season 1, also attended DragCon UK as guests.

