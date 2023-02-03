‘Jorgeous Multiverse at DragCon LA’: Marina Summers to meet Miss Fiercalicious, other drag queens

Another Filipino drag queen will join the coming big drag fan convention in the United States, Marina Summers.

Marina, runner-up of Season 1 of “Drag Race Philippines” announced on social media that she would join the lineup of guests at RuPaul’s DragCon LA this year.

In a tweet, she accompanied her announcement with a reaction image that featured “Canada’s Drag Race” Season 3 contender Miss Fiercalicious.

Marina’s promotional poster, meanwhile, was uploaded on her Instagram.

“America, it’s time to make summer your favorite season! America, it’s time to make summer your favorite season! I can’t wait to meet you all!” her caption reads.

The news of Marina joining the much-anticipated convention got her fans overseas excited.

This included Miss Fiercalicious who previously invited Marina to join the DragCon UK last January.

“How iconic would it be if the entire Jorgeous Multiverse was under the same roof?” she tweeted back then.

The Nueva Vizcaya queen, however, has other commitments at that time.

“If only my schedule isn’t such a sabotage,” Marina replied to her fellow drag queen before.

For the coming US edition of RuPaul’s DragCon, the entire “Jorgeous Multiverse” queens have the chance to meet in one venue.

Miss Fiercalicious expressed this in reply to Marina’s main post.

“The entire Jorgeous Multiverse under one roof,” the 26-year-old Canadian drag queen said.

The Jorgeous Multiverse comprises drag queens whom fans have noticed have similarities in their physical features.

The name was derived from Jorgeous herself, a contender in “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 14.

The group comprises Miss Fiercalicious, Sminty Drop of the fourth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK,” and Kam Hugh of the first season of “Drag Race France.”

Last January, Miss Fiercalicious uploaded a TikTok video where Jorgeous introduced the four of them as her “minions.”

Fans might get a Marina feature with her fellow Jorgeous drag sisters during the drag convention in Los Angeles.

Aside from Marina, “Drag Race Philippines” winner Precious Paula Nicole has been confirmed to join DragCon LA. She would also meet the other winners of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” franchises in other countries.

