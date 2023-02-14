‘Lalamoi’: Qatar-based fan thanks Moira Dela Torre for granting ‘pasabuy’ request

“1,000,000,000/5 rating po.”

This was what the fan of singer Moira Dela Torre said after he famously requested the singer-songwriter to bring him “danggit” or rabbitfish to her concert in Qatar last Friday.

Christian, who runs the Facebook page “Boy ulam Lutong bahay,” reshared on his page a PGAG post showing a picture of him receiving a box full of danggit from Moira.

“Legit seller (thumbs up emoji) [Thanks] po Ma’am Moira, next order po ulit (smiling and smiling-face-with-hearts emojis),” PGAG wrote as a caption on Monday.

“1,000,000,000/5 rating po sa #lalamoi, Lodi Moira Dela Torre (red heart emojis),” Christian said in response to the post.

“Lalamoi” is a play on Moira’s name and Lalamove, a popular delivery service.

Christian also shared a video of Moira looking for him in the crowd as she showed the audience the box of danggit.

“Nandito po si Kuya Boy Danggit? Amoy danggit lahat ng damit ko nang dahil sa’yo. Tapos hindi ka magpapakita,” she quipped.

“Kuya Christian, ipaglaban mo ‘yung danggit mo!” Moira added.

Christian eventually showed up and thanked the artist for fulfilling his request.

“DANGGIT received!!” the Qatar-based fan said on Facebook with emojis of a hugging face, smiling-face-with-hearts, and a red heart.

“Nakaka-starstuck si Lodi Moira Dela Torre, imbes may sasabihin sana akong sikrit,” he added with a sweatdrop emoji.

In another post, Christian said he would pay for his danggit by the end of the month once he receives his salary.

The fan also shared that he made “special polvoron date fillings” for the singer afterward.

“Sana po magustuhan [niyo] Moira Dela Torre, special pulboron date fillings. [Singsarap] ng fillings na makita at mapanood ka,” he said in another Facebook video.

Moira, meanwhile, reshared a video of their meetup on her Facebook page and wrote: “Sana masaya po kayo sa danggit, kyah [kuya]. Last mo na ‘yan, kyah.”

Christian said he had already cooked some of the danggit in adobo oil. He ate it with oyster garlic fried rice.

“Sa [susunod ko] na gagawan ‘to ng recipe… nanamnamin [ko] muna… [ang sarap] magkamay!” the Qatar-based fan said in a video.

What went before

Christian reportedly wrote the following comment in one of the singer’s promotional posts for her 2023 world tour in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East before.

“Manonood po ako ng concert mo sa Qatar. [Puwede] pasabay ng po ng danggit? Bayaraan [ko] dito (grinning and rolling-on-the-floor laughing emojis).”

“Hanep,” Moira allegedly wrote in response.

A Twitter account shared the supposed interaction on January 18.

Yung may concert si Moira sa Qatar this February tapos pinagdadala siya ng Danggit ng isa sa mga manonood 😅😅😅 Hugotera na, Bitbitera na rin? Klk pic.twitter.com/bELQv27nST — Kapamilya Online World (@kowalerts) January 18, 2023

Danggit is a salted, sun-dried rabbitfish or spinefoot fish abundant in the Philippines’ shallower waters, especially in Cebu.

The fish is split open in half, cleaned, salted, and spread out to dry under the sun. It is then fried and served as a viand, usually during breakfast.

Danggit is also commonly paired with eggs and “atsara” or pickled unripe papaya. The meal is topped with a dash of local vinegar on the side.