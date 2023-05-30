What Moira Dela Torre said about cheating, hiring ghostwriter claims

Moira Dela Torre denied accusations of cheating on her estranged husband and hiring a ghostwriter for her music.

Breaking her silence, Moira released her statement on Tuesday, May 30. This came after a songwriter named Lolito Go made allegations against her integrity.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Lolito, who was also a former colleague of Moira and her ex-husband Jason Marvin Hernandez, alleged that Moira took credit for the songs he and Jason wrote for her.

He also alleged that Moira was the one who “wanted out” in their marriage.

Moreover, Lolito also described the multi-awarded artist as an “oppressor” and a “wolf in sheep’s clothing.”

His post quickly blew up and reached across social media platforms. So far, it garnered 182,000 reactions, 64,000 comments and 114,000 shares on Facebook.

Moira spoke up and defended herself days later. She, however, did not mention his name in her statement.

“I want to set things straight once and for all. Let me be clear: I have never employed a ghostwriter. Throughout my career, I have been fortunate enough to collaborate with immensely talented artists who treat each other with respect and acknowledge the contributions we all bring to the table,” the 29-year-old singer said.

“Every song I have created is a true reflection of my deepest emotions and experiences. I am fully prepared to provide evidence that supports this truth, including screenshots of conversations and recordings of my songs, which undoubtedly validate and disprove the harmful accusations made against me,” she added.

Moira also expressed that she was “disheartened” for being questioned about her integrity as a musician.

“It is truly disheartening that I am being questioned and asked to prove my worth as a songwriter and artist. However, despite the overwhelming circumstances, I feel a stronger inner calling to stand up for myself and protect my integrity,” she said.

The “Paubaya” singer also denied cheating on her former husband.

“I did not cheat on Jason. It is unfair that I find myself in a position where I have to defend my name and even explain why I did not deserve to be cheated on. Currently, my focus is on the path toward healing, as the weight of trauma still lingers heavily in my heart,” Moira said.

Moira and Jason publicly confirmed their breakup in May 2022 after three years of marriage.

Talent agency on Moira

Jeff Vadillo, vice president of Cornerstone Entertainment, backed up Moira’s integrity as a songwriter.

Jeff, however, did not mention any names in his post. He only referenced Lolito as “this person.”

He also noted that song collaborations do not make the MTV Europe Music Awards nominee “any less of a powerhouse songwriter.”

“Hindi pa siya sikat, sumusuka ng songs after songs si Moira. Doon sa nag sabi nun, are you implying na mas magaling kang songwriter kaysa sa kanya?” Jeff said.

“Stop invalidating the work of a hardworking woman. She does not deserve this,” he added.

Joji Villanueva Alonso, legal counsel of the same talent agency, threatened to take legal action in a statement on her Facebook account.

“No matter how much I believe in forging peaceful co-existence, this is not one we will let pass. This someone must be sued and take accountability,” Joji said.

