‘Breaking my silence’: Theater actor pokes fun at FB post amid Moira-Jason issue

A Facebook post poked fun at an online post concerning multi-platinum recording artist Moira Dela Torre and her estranged husband, Jason Marvin Hernandez, by featuring a photo of their namesakes.

Theater actor and content creator Renz Saavedra on Monday, May 29, shared a picture of artist-chef Hatima Marcampo or Moi Bien and actor-comedian Jason Gainza with a caption that alluded to different personalities opening up about the matter so far.

“Moi” is Moira’s nickname.

“Breaking my silence about [the] Moi and Jason [break up]. Warning: long post ahead. Kung maiksi attention span mo, ‘wag mo na basahin,” Renz wrote, using the exact words of songwriter Lolito Go who claimed to be a ghostwriter for Moira.

“Una sa lahat, I will share only what ‘I believe I know’ about the story, based na rin sa personal experiences ko,” the theater actor continued.

He then wrote lyrics to the song of vlogger-musician Toni Fowler titled “MNM.”

Renz’s post was accompanied by a picture of Moi and Jason Gainza uploaded on the latter’s Instagram on June 1, 2022.

Renz’s post has earned a whopping number of 10,000 pure laughing reactions, 2,900 shares, and over 400 comments so far.

“Witty ka friend, as always,” a Facebook user said in response to the post.

“Seryoso [pa naman] ako magbasa,” wrote another Pinoy in the comments section.

“Binasa-basa [ko pa],” said a different Facebook user.

“Hahhaha, napaka-seryoso ko na dito,” another online user quipped.

Jason Gainza posted his picture with Moi during the taping of TV5’s 2021 drama comedy series “Niña Niño” starring Maja Salvador and Noel Comia Jr. It ended in May 2022 with 202 episodes.

View this post on Instagram

Last year, Jason clarified that he was not Moira’s husband after receiving messages about supposedly breaking the singer’s heart.

At that time, Moira and Jason had announced their separation after three years of marriage.

The couple has become the talk of the town anew after Lolito talked about their relationship in a lengthy Facebook post, claiming that there was “something wrong” with Moira.

Lolito shared his post days after Jason dropped his music video for a song after stirring speculations with a “mystery woman.”

Meanwhile, Moira has since denied Lolito’s accusations about “ghostwriting” and cheating on Jason.

Other personalities who have spoken up include singer-songwriter Zack Tabudlo, whose name was also dragged into the issue.

