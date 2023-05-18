Jason Hernandez’s video with mystery woman stirs speculations anew

Singer Jason Marvin Hernandez sparked speculations anew after posting a video where he was seen enjoying a concert in Los Angeles in the company of an unidentified woman.

A showbiz-oriented blog on May 17 shared a clip of the musician watching a concert with one of his arms wrapped around a woman while his other arm held a phone to record the performance on stage.

A day before that, a showbiz-oriented Facebook page shared supposed screengrabs of the clip from Jason’s Instagram Stories.

“Jason Hernandez shares sweet video with mystery woman,” the page said on May 16.

The clips are no longer available on Jason’s Instagram Stories, which have a 24-hour limit upon posting.

The estranged husband of multi-platinum singer Moira Dela Torre has been gaining online attention ever since he posted an Instagram Story of him being wrapped around the arms of a woman.

The woman’s face was partially hidden from view, making social media users wonder if he and Moira were back together.

Moira eventually posted pictures of herself on Instagram with the following caption:

“‘Ako’y tahimik lang sa umpisa…’ eme. ‘Di ako ‘yon,” the OPM hitmaker wrote on May 13, quoting some song lyrics of vlogger Toni Fowler.

A fan also posted a video of Moira commenting about Jason’s IG Story after being asked by the audience.

“Isa lang sasabihin ko dun… eme,” she said.

Moira also looked at her finger and said that her ring was silver and not gold, different from the ring spotted on the mystery woman’s finger in the photo.

Jason has not yet identified the mystery woman so far.

Meanwhile, his social media actions have spurred speculations about his intention, with some wondering whether it could be a supposed ploy to get talked about.

“Music video yata ‘to. [Nagpapaingay], baka may ilalabas na single,” a Filipino claimed.

“Why do I have a feeling na pang music video lang ‘tong eme na ‘to? Pa-controversial kuno. I don’t think he’s that stupid to parade a new woman, knowing he’s still legally married and celebrity din ang asawa niya. Or, is he?” another Pinoy said.

Some wondered if Jason was already annulled from Moira.

“Lakas ng loob nitong si Mr. Christian guy, ah. Nag-cheat ka na nga sa misis mo dati, ipangalandakan mo pa babae mo ngayon, bakit, annulled na ba kayo???? Walang redemption arc si koya,” a Filipino wrote.

Jason and Moira confirmed their separation in May 2022 after three years of marriage.

He then admitted that he was “unfaithful,” adding that he takes “full responsibility” for what had happened and that he was doing his “best to be better.”

The ex-couple married each other in a garden wedding in January 2019.