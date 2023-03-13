Hypothyroidism, other health woes: Moira shares previous illnesses in her recovery story

Stress, depression and a misdiagnosed hormonal problem caused Moira Dela Torre‘s weight to fluctuate.

Moira revealed these in a social media post where she told her fans about her weight loss journey.

In the post on March 10, the acclaimed singer-songwriter juxtaposed an old photo of herself at 180 lbs. with a recent one at 120 lbs.

Moira bared that she suffered from illnesses Hashimoto’s hypothyroidism and estrogen dominance back then. She was also declared infertile two years ago.

Moira said that she had already been cleared of all these conditions.

“1 year and a month apart — from 180lbs to 120lbs — 60lbs lighter and cleared of Hashimoto’s hypothyroidism, estrogen dominance, and no longer infertile after two [years] of being declared to be,” she said.

Moira expressed her deep gratitude to her doctor Sheree Bondoc, a gynecologist at Core Clinic.

“No exercise, no diet, no surgeries — I only have @thecoreclinic to thank for correcting my hormones (and I’ve never even met them in person),” she said.

In her post, Moira detailed that she has been bulimic for two years since 2020.

It turned out she was suffering from hormonal problems. This was after she met Bondoc in December 2021.

“In 2020, I secretly became bulimic for two years during a season that left me struggling mentally and physically. But in December 2021, I met doc @drsheree online through Miss @iamkarendavila (after an interview I did w her!!) and that’s when she started working on my hormones and forever changed my life for the better,” Moira said.

The “Paubaya” singer further recalled that Bondoc asked her to take a hormone test. It was only after this when she learned that stress, depression and a misdiagnosed PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome) caused her health problems.

“I’ve been known to be someone whose weight fluctuated a lot — and I’d get conscious, not really because of my physical appearance but more so because of how I felt internally. I always felt uncomfortable and unable to function at my best,” Moira said.

“So, when we got to the real root of all the misalignment, she knew exactly which supplements to give me and the rest is history,” she added.

How her fans have reacted

Moira’s fans expressed happiness about her achievement via the comments section of her post.

“Congrats po, Ate Moi sa overall success very much proud for you to survive support for you always po,” one of her fans said on Facebook.

“Congratulations Moira! Both on your concert tour and the healthier you! You are truly an inspiration. God bless!” another Facebook user commented.

Some of her fans also were also thankful that Moira shared this part of her life with them.

“Miss Moira Dela Torre! Thank you for sharing your journey with us! I feel [braver] if one day I’ll confront this problem in my health too that I think is [caused by] PCOS,” another Filipino said on Facebook.

This news also came several months after her publicized split with her husband Jason Hernandez following a three-year marriage.

They confirmed their separation in a joint statement last May.

READ: ‘Babalik Sa’yo?’: Moira Dela Torre dismisses speculations of reunion with Jason Hernandez | What netizens think of Moira Dela Torre’s move to reshare Jason’s statement

Going to the gym for the first time

Moira, who is currently on a break amid her world tour, also expressed her sentiments after her recovery in her post.

“I have been on tour for almost a month now and usually, I’d get sick easily — but even with weather changes, jetlag, and lack of rest, I think it was the first time I ever felt fully present and completely enjoyed every moment of my season with the people I’m so blessed to be surrounded with,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moira (@moiradelatorre)

The multi-awarded artist continued: “Mentally, I’ve never felt so alive. I felt 100% and felt so happy doing what I love, especially being able to do it well.”

Moira then described one of her photos the showed herself in a gym outfit.

“Today, I went to the gym for the first time in two (maybe three) years HEHE and don’t ever remember feeling this happy and healthy in my life,” she said.

“Thank you for changing my life, Doc Sheree. Love you,” Moira added.