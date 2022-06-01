What netizens think of Moira Dela Torre’s move to reshare Jason’s statement

The move of singer Moira Dela Torre to reshare her husband’s statement on their split instead of creating one herself earned praises from users of local Twitter.

Singer Jason Hernandez released two statements in one post on social media—on his Facebook page and Twitter and Instagram account.

The first was a joint statement while the other one was his message to the public as an individual.

The joint statement announces their separation after three years of marriage and their request for privacy.

“It is with a heavy heart that after 3 years of marriage, we announce that we are parting ways. Our love and respect for each other remains. We request for privacy during this difficult time,” they said.

Jason’s individual statement, on the other hand, reads:

“This is probably the hardest thing I’ve ever had to write. But since you guys have been with us from the start, it is only right that you hear this straight from me.”

“3 years ago, I married my bestfriend with the intent of spending the rest of my life with her. Though my love for her has always been genuine, a few months ago, I confessed to Moira that I have been unfaithful to her during our marriage.”

“I believe that she deserved to know the truth rather than continue down a ‘peaceful’ but dishonest path. I take full responsibility and I’m doing my best to be better.”

“From the bottom of my heart, I’m sorry for everyone I hurt. Especially Moi”

Moira retweeted and reshared Jason’s posts on her social media accounts.

Last April, Moira deleted all of Jason’s photos and videos on her Instagram and TikTok accounts.

However, she later tagged him on an Instagram post. This is no longer available on her account as of this writing.

The couple tied the knot in Tagaytay through a garden wedding in 2019, just a year after Jason made a surprise proposal while Moira was filming the music video for her hit-song “Tagpuan.”

Meanwhile, since Moira just reshared and retweeted Jason’s statement, some Twitter users perceived it as her supposed reaction to the issue.

“‘Retweet retweet na lang para ‘di ko na ulitin. Ba’t ako magsasayang ng energy sa’yo.’ Ganorn,” a Filipino wrote with laughing emojis as she responded from Moira’s perceived point of view.

“Yes, girl. Let him talk. Lol. Speaking up at this time will just waste Moira’s energy and time. I’m sure our girl had enough and went through a lot of pain already huhu,” another Twitter user commented.

“Didn’t bother to post about it and retweet is enough. ICON (nail polish emoji),” a different Filipino wrote.

Moira might not have shared her own statement, but her Instagram and Facebook Stories reveal that she posted a completely black image prior to reposting Jason’s uploads.

Her song, “Paubaya,” also landed on local Twitter’s top trending list following the announcement of the split.

“PAUBAYA by Moira hits different from now on,” a Filipino wrote.

“Because of what happened to Moira and Jason. The lyrics of Paubaya hits different now,” another Twitter user said, adding a screengrab of some of the song’s lyrics online.

Because of what happened to moira and jason. The lyrics of Paubaya hits different now.🥺 pic.twitter.com/UUU4p1B8Q4 — PATN418 (@PATN5418) May 31, 2022

“Not Moira at Jason parting ways after three years of marriage, we witnessed their love through their love songs… now, Paubaya hits more different,” a different Filipino tweeted.

Moira closely collaborated with Jason for her 2020 album “Patawad,” which featured “Paubaya” as its closing track.

Its music video showed Julia Barretto and Joshua Garcia being reunited in a project after their real-life split as a couple.

A month later, Gerald Anderson admitted that he is dating Julia.

In February 2021, Moira said that “Paubaya” talks about relationship endings and letting go.

“It’s about forgiveness. It’s about letting go. It’s about setting people free. It’s about finding freedom in forgiveness,” she said before.

“All of these things aren’t really successful if you do it on your own. That’s why you have to leave it to God and surrender it to God because only He can make the broken things beautiful again,” Moira added.

“Karamihan sa atin, kapag hindi nagkatuluyan ‘yung dalawang tao, iniisip natin, ‘That is the definition of a failed relationship.’ But we even forget that people enter into dating to see whether or not this person is the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with,” she further said.