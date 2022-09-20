‘Babalik Sa’yo?’: Moira Dela Torre dismisses speculations of reunion with Jason Hernandez

Is Moira Dela Torre’s song “Babalik Sa’yo” a sign of the singer’s reconciliation with husband Jason Hernandez?

The actress straightforwardly said “nope.”

The question popped after a Facebook user commented on a video of Moira singing one of the official soundtracks of television series “2 Good 2 Be True.”

“‘Babalik Sa’yo’…is this a sign for their love reconciliation? ayeeee,” the online user asked.

After responding to the comment, Moira added a disclaimer to her post and wrote, “ps kanta lang ‘to, ‘wag marupok.”

In the same post, Moira expressed her gratitude to the public for supporting her song, which ranked number two on the charts.

“Thank you for all the love [you’ve] given ‘Babalik Sa’yo’ and for making it no.2 on the charts!! [Love you] guys,” she wrote with teary-eyed emoji.

Last May, Moira confirmed her breakup with Jason Hernandez after three years of marriage.

Jason admitted to being “unfaithful” to Moira during their marriage as he announced their breakup on social media.

Recently, Jason released the song “Ako Nalang” which fans believe is about his breakup with Moira.