Bejeweled croissant? Heart Evangelista earns buzz as she posts meal in Paris

An Instagram photo of what appeared to be a glittery croissant on a plate is gaining buzz among Heart Evangelista‘s followers and other online users.

The actress and fashion influencer on April 22 posted a photo of a spread of croissants, jams and coffee with this caption:

“Now this should be great for my diet (face-savoring-food emoji) @judithleiberny”

Notable in the photo was a huge lone croissant that appeared to be made of glitter. It also features a pattern on the edge, as well as a gold clasp.

It was taken in Hotel Lutetia, a five-star luxury hotel in Paris, France.

Heart’s post has earned over 147,000 likes and several comments on the platform so far.

“Mas mahal pa ‘tong pagkain na ‘to kesa sa buhay ko,” an Instagram user quipped with a laughing-with-tears emoji.

“Awang-awa na’ko sa sarili ko,” another online user quipped with a loudly-crying emoji.

“[Hindi] ba ‘yan matigas sa lalamunan?” wrote a different Pinoy with grinning-with-sweat emojis.

“I feel so poor,” commented another Instagram user.

The huge glittered croissant turns out to be a purse from American luxury brand Judith Leiber Couture.

It carries bejeweled and novelty handbags of imaginative designs such as dolphins, birds, fruits, and in Heart’s case, pastries.

The luxury brand said nearly every American First Lady had carried its custom-made bags since the ’50s in the United States presidential inauguration ceremonies.

