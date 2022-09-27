KubyertosKouture: Pinoy blogger recreates Heart Evangelista’s cutlery-themed suit

A Filipino content creator recreated Heart Evangelista‘s cutlery-themed suit during the Milan Fashion Week.

On her way to dinner, Heart flaunted a black Moschino ensemble embellished with gold utensils and chains.

“Ihain na ang adobo papunta na ako,” the actress said in a Twitter post.

Ihain na ang adobo papunta na ako . In @Moschino of course. pic.twitter.com/BGWZSlTnq2 — LoveMarie O. Escudero (@heart021485) September 22, 2022

Heart’s influence in fashion was once again proven after Camille Buhain of The Soshal Network created a look inspired by the actress’ ensemble.

“Adobo and extra rice please dinner is served in @mosquito of course,” Buhain wrote on Tiktok with the hastags #Busog, #PaTakeoutPlease, and #CarinderiaHerrera. It was also accompanied by cutlery emojis.

Instead of golden cutlery, Buhain decorated her ensemble with plastic spoons and forks, chopsticks, spatulas, paper plates and small plastic containers.

She also wore a pair of earrings made of tissue paper to match Heart’s long gold pair.

Meanwhile, on Buhain’s neck is a statement piece—an ice scream scooper necklace perfect for dessert.

Buhain’s sense of fashion and creativity earned Heart’s approval.

Heart wrote “bravo” with praising hand emojis on the post of The Soshal Network on Instagram.

Other Filipinos were also entertained by the creation of Buhain, who is also a lawyer.

“Hahahahaha ito talaga,” content creator Macoy Averilla, popularly known as Macoy Dubs said with laughing emojis.

“Atty!!! Bet na bet the paper plate and the table napkin earrings,” a Facebook said.

“Si Heart yung pang fine dining. Yung isa pang turo turo. Hahaha, an online user said in jest.

“Dami kong tawa dto inaanak. Puro ka kalokohan labeeeeet!” a Facebook user, who identified herself as Buhain’s aunt, said.

An Instagram user even dubbed the dress as “#KubyertosKouture.”

“Atty. Habol ka pa sa Milan Fashion week dali!” another Instagram wrote with clapping hands emojis.

As of writing, Buhain’s video has earned more than 13,000 views on Tiktok and 33,000 views on Facebook.