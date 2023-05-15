‘True Filipina winnah’: Marina Summers snags ‘Wowlebrity on the rise’ award at DragCon LA

Marina Summers is now a certified “Filipina winnah” after bagging an award at a drag awards show in the United States.

Marina was named the “Wowlebrity on the Rise” at the 2023 Wowie Awards at RuPaul’s DragCon LA on May 13. She was also a guest performer at the drag convention.

The Wowie Awards is an awards show organized by World of Wonder (WOW), the home network of the popular drag franchise.

Marina bested the following drag queens categories for this title:

Anetra

Gemini Dai

Grant Venderbilt

Kristen Kish

Lemon

Liam Krug

Rylie

She was awarded by TS Madison, an American television star, who is also the host of the ceremony.

The trophy is a soup can-like item bearing the text “Wowie Awards 2023” on it.

RuPaul’s DragCon uploaded a video of the moment when Marina received this recognition on Instagram.

In the video, the Season 1 runner-up of “Drag Race Philippines” was seen crawling out from an area onstage and then jubilantly receiving her trophy from Madison.

Marina later threw off her shoes as she strutted toward her cheering fans.

In a tweet, Marina shared that her name was called after a grueling seven-minute performance in front of the DragCon LA crowd.

She shared this in a quote-retweet to a fan who congratulated her.

“I just won the Wowies right after my 7-minute performance. GURL, I was crawling back for my award! We did it!” Marina said.

I JUST WON THE WOWIES RIGHT AFTER MY 7 MINUTE PERFORMANCE GURL I WAS CRAWLING BACK FOR MY AWARD! WE DID IT! 😭🫶🏽🇵🇭 https://t.co/rYjRbxUcH2 — Marina Summers (@marinaxsummers) May 14, 2023

Another fan later edited a still image of her “campy outfit” during the finale of Season 1 of “DRPH.” The fan replaced the tuna can on Marina’s head with that of a Wowie Awards 2023 trophy.

The drag queen herself saw this. She quipped with the following: “The foreshadowing.”

Another Pinay drag queen who won at the event is Precious Paula Nicole. She is also the country’s first Drag Race Superstar and winner of season 1 of “DRPH.”

Precious won the Breakout Star of WOW ahead of the drag convention.

Other Filipino drag queens who were previously nominated are Prince Marell for the Best Viral Moment Award and Eva Le Queen for the Best Beauty Guru Award.

Paolo Ballesteros, also the main host and judge of “DRPH” Season 1, joined Prince as among the nominees for the same category.

