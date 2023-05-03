Who’s who: Filipino drag queens nominated at 2023 Wowie Awards

­A number of Filipino drag queens are up against their counterparts in “RuPaul’s Drag Race” franchises at an international award show.

World of Wonder (WOW), the home network of the popular drag competition, released the list of nominees for the 2023 Wowie Awards on Tuesday, May 2.

The following are the contenders of season 1 of “Drag Race Philippines” who were nominated in different categories:

Eva Le Queen – for the Best Beauty Guru (The Painted Award)

– for the Best Beauty Guru (The Painted Award) Marina Summers – for the Wowlebrity on the Rise (The Can’t Get You Out of My Head Award)

– for the Wowlebrity on the Rise (The Can’t Get You Out of My Head Award) Prince Marell – for the Best Viral Moment Award

Paolo Ballesteros, the main judge of season 1 of “DRPH,” was also nominated with Prince under the same category.

After they learned the news about their nominations, Prince and Paolo uploaded their official posters for the 2023 Wowie Awards on their Instagram accounts.

They also urged their followers to vote for them through WOW’s official website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paolo Ballesteros (@pochoy_29)

To recall, Paolo commented on Prince’s shoes during the premiere episode of the show.

“Those shoes,” he commented on Prince’s heels repeatedly with aversion during the critique segment of the episode.

This moment quickly gained buzz among drag race fans in the country and overseas.

Prince and Paolo are up against big names in the industry, as follows:

Ariana Grande

Big Freedia

Jennifer Coolidge

Kim Petras and Nicki Minaj

Krystal Versace

Rosalia

Terrie Joe

Marina, the runner-up of the local drag competition, also urged her followers to vote for her as the “Filipina winnah.”

“Pilipinas, World, let’s make this happen! Make your Filipina Winnah claim her rightful #WOWIES Award!” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marina Summers (@marinaxsummers)

Marina is up against the following drag artists:

Anetra

Gemini Dai

Grant Venderbilt

Kristen Kish

Lemon

Liam Krug

Rylie

Eva, one of the finalists, also told her fans to help her showcase Filipino drag queens as “world-class” as she urged fans to vote for her.

“PILIPINAS! We’ve have been nominated for a WOWIE!” she said.

“Let’s show the World that Filipino Queens are truly WORLD CLASS!” she added.

PILIPINAS! We’ve have been nominated for a WOWIE! 🥫 Vote for me once a day at https://t.co/dMP8IIZgFE. #WOWIES winners will be announced at @rupaulsdragcon! 🤞 Let’s show the World that Filipino Queens are truly WORLD CLASS! Vote here: https://t.co/NaachoptOc 🇵🇭👑✨ pic.twitter.com/ojqBct2ta7 — Eva BEST BEAUTY GURU Le Queen (@eva_lequeen) May 3, 2023

Eva is also competing against popular beauty gurus, as follows:

Abby Roberts

Bosco

Emira D’spain

Gigi Gorgeous

Silky Nutmeg Ganache

Sminty Drop

Julie Vu

Drag race fans can cast their votes to their favorite drag queens through this link World of Wonder’s 2023 WOWIE Awards at DragCon LA: Cast Your Votes NOW! – The WOW Report.

Precious Paula Nicole, the country’s first Drag Race Superstar and winner of season 1 of “DRPH,” was earlier named as a Breakout Star of WOW.

Precious joined the following personalities in this category:

Matt Rogers

Paloma

Spankie Jackzon

Stephanie Hsu

Danny Beard

Admira Thunderpussy

Drag Couenne

Gisele Lullaby

LA Diamond

View this post on Instagram A post shared by World of Wonder (@worldofwonder)

All the winners of the 2023 Wowie Awards will be announced at the upcoming RuPaul’s DragCon LA happening on May 12 to 13.

