Jiggly Caliente, Turing Quinto to join RuPaul’s DragCon LA 2023

Filipino drag queens Jiggly Caliente and Turing Quinto are joining the lineup of star-studded guests at a big drag convention in Los Angeles this year.

Jiggly is one of the judges in the first season of “Drag Race Philippines.” Turing is a contender in the same show.

Both drag queens are set to join their other former cast members Precious Paula Nicole, the country’s first-ever Drag Race Superstar, and Marina Summers, the runner-up, in the much-anticipated RuPaul’s DragCon LA.

READ: Precious Paula Nicole to join other ‘Drag Race’ winners at DragCon LA | ‘Jorgeous Multiverse at DragCon LA’: Marina Summers to meet Miss Fiercalicious, other drag queens

Their promotional posters were released on the Instagram account of RuPaul’s DragCon on February 22.

In the introduction of Jiggly, RuPaul’s DragCon referenced the song “Call Me Mother,” a popular song of RuPaul that was used in the finale of “DRPH” Season 1.

The Filipino-American queen also competed in the fourth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race and the sixth season of “All Stars.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPaul’s DragCon (@rupaulsdragcon)



The caption for Turing, meanwhile, featured the iconic phrase endeared by “DRPH” fans: “Boom Turing!”

It was a line she uttered in the song “Pop Off Ate” when Turing and her fellow FlexBomb girls performed it during one of the episodes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPaul’s DragCon (@rupaulsdragcon)

In the comments section, drag queen fans in the Philippines and overseas were stoked over the participation of both Filipino performers in an international event.

Other popular drag queens also expressed excitement for their DragCon LA journey. These include Precious, Ongina, Blu Hydrangea, and Eureka O’Hara.

Aside from Jiggly and Turing, three other queens from other “RuPaul’s Drag Race” franchises would also be joining the drag convention in the US. These are:

Denali – a figure skater who competed in the 13th Season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Tynomi Banks – a veteran drag performer who competed in the first season of “Canada’s Drag Race”

Yuri Guaii – an Australian drag queen who competed in “Drag Race Down Under”

The upcoming drag convention will take place from May 12 to 13 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.