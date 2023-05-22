Why a photo of ‘It’s Showtime’ Team huddle mid-game is gaining traction online

A photo of the team of ABS-CBN’s “It’s Showtime” gained buzz online following the recently concluded 2023 Star Magic All-Star basketball game.

The “It’s Showtime” Team defeated the Star Magic Dream Team with a score of 80-77 at the star-studded sports event that was held at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday night, May 21.

The former was led by host Ion Perez who scored 25 points, the most among his team members. He was named the Most Valuable Player.

Daniel Padilla, on the other hand, was the top scorer in the Dream Team with 24 points.

A day after the noontime show family’s victory, its official Facebook page uploaded pictures of noteworthy moments during the game.

A photo that showed several members of the team with Vice Ganda caught attention online.

It showed a brief huddle mid-game while Vice seemed to look on the team’s game plan. His partner Ion could also be seen among the players.

The page teased the veteran comedian in the caption. Ion was also the MVP being referred to in the photo.

It was captioned: “NO ONE:

jowa ng MVP:”

The photo has so far garnered over 45,000 reactions, 440 comments and 652 comments on the platform.

In the comments section, supporters and viewers of the noontime show congratulated Perez and the “It’s Showtime” Team players for their victory.

“Congrats team Showtime especially Ion. Ang ganda ng laban. Super galing din ni DJ,” a fan commented on Facebook.

“Congratulations Ion Perez for being Mythical 5 at MVP 2023,” another Facebook user congratulated them.

The Star Magic Dream Team includes Gerald Anderson, Ronnie Alonte, Zanjoe Marudo, Jeremiah Lisbo, Argel Saycon, Lance Carr, Paolo Gumabao, Miko Raval, Jimboy Martin, JV Kapunan, Gerard Acao, and Joseph Marco.

The “It’s Showtime” family, on the other hand, comprises Ion, Vhong Navarro, Jhong Hilario, Teddy Corpuz, JC de Vera, Eric Tai, Nyoy Volante, Zeus Collins, Jin Macapagal, Kid Yambao, Johannes Risler, Polo Laurel, and PBA player Arwind Santos.

The full match can be streamed on Star Magic’s YouTube channel.

The tournament is part of the 2023 Star Magic All-Star Games where celebrities under ABS-CBN’s talent agency gathered to compete in basketball, badminton, volleyball and an e-sports game.

It opened with badminton events with three levels—beginners, intermediate and competitive.

This was followed by a face-off of rising artists for the rookie basketball game. The competing teams were the Star Hunt Mixed Rookies and the Star Magic Mixed Rookies.

An exciting volleyball match between the Star Magic Lady Spikers and the Star Magic Lady Setters came next.

The concluding event, which was the most anticipated part, was the showdown between the “It’s Showtime Team and the Star Magic Dream where the most popular Kapamilya stars showcased their basketball prowess on the court.