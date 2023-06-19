‘Luging lugi’: Vice Ganda airs frustration over delayed flight before Naliyagan concert

Vice Ganda nearly missed his concert in Agusan del Sur after his flight got delayed for three hours.

He took to Twitter to air his frustration about this travel inconvenience on June 17.

“Anak ng foot spa! Delayed ng 3 hours ang flight ko to Agusan del Sur! Sana umabot ako sa concert! May 2-hour land travel pa from the airport to the venue,” Vice Ganda tweeted.

Anak ng foot spa! Delayed ng 3hrs ang flight ko to Agusan del Sur!!! Oh myyyyyy!!!! Sana umabot ako sa concert! May 2hr land travel pa from the airport to the venue. Huhuhu!!! Hingang malalim! Dagdag ng bush on then smile! — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) June 17, 2023

Vice Ganda was one of the main performers of the Naliyagan Festival in Agusan del Sur.

The Naliyagan Festival is a week-long occasion from June 12 to 17. It celebrates the Manobo tribe’s loyalty to their leader Datu Lipus Makapandong.

Vice Ganda eventually made it to the festival based on the photos uploaded on social media by concertgoers.

Prior to this, however, the comedian host and his team encountered flight delays.

He shared real-time updates with his followers about his long journey.

After boarding their plane, Vice Ganda and his team said that they waited for more than an hour before the plane flew.

“So ayun na nga! Matapos ang three-hour delay ngayon naman nasa plane lang kami pero di pa din lumilipad matapos ang mahigit isa’t kalahating oras ng magboard,” he said.

“Kaawa awang mga manlalakbay! Talong talo. Luging lugi,” he added.

This tweet was met with similar stories from his fans about flight delays and other air travel issues.

While Vice Ganda did not name the airline in his tweets, the official Twitter account of the Philippine Airlines replied to one of his tweets.

RELATED:‘Ganyan din sa PAL’: K Brosas chimes in on conversations about flight woes

Vice Ganda issued an update that he was in Butuan. He also apologized to his fans who were waiting at the festival.

“Just landed in Butuan. Pabyahe na sa Agusan del Sur. Paumanhin sa mga Madlang People na nagaantay. Walang uuwi hanggat di nasisilayan ang ganda ko!” he said.

PAL replied to this. The flag carrier apologized for the inconvenience caused by the flight delay to the capital of Agusan del Norte.

“Hi, Vice. We are reaching out to extend our sincerest apologies for any inconvenience caused by the delay of your flight to Butuan today. We understand that these schedule changes affect our passengers’ travel plans, particularly the event that you will attend at your destination, and we are truly sorry for the distress this may have caused,” it said.

Hi, Vice. We are reaching out to extend our sincerest apologies for any inconvenienced caused by the delay of your flight to Butuan today. We understand that these schedule changes affect our passengers’ travel plans, particularly the event that you will attend at your… — Philippine Airlines (@flyPAL) June 17, 2023

So far, Vice Ganda has not reacted to PAL’s statement on Twitter.

He, meanwhile, expressed deep gratitude to those who watched his concert at the venue and on the live stream.

“100,000 audiences at the venue 1.2 million live streaming viewers for last night’s Naliyagan Festival in Agusan del Sur,” Vice Ganda said.