How Vice Ganda reacted to AC Soriano’s tribute post

Vice Ganda reacted to a heartfelt dedication from a fan, that is, AC Soriano, who is also popular for his social media name “ItsACsLife.”

Soriano dressed up as the veteran comedian at the Pride Festival last Saturday, June 24. He was one of the hosts at the event that was held in Quezon City.

RELATED: Ex-Silent Sanctuary vocalist bares ‘discrimination’ over his gender preference

In his tribute post the next day, Soriano said Vice helped him overcome tough times, from his adolescent years to his latest heartbreak.

“Di ko alam kung ilang beses ko nang pina-patronize si meme @praybeytbenjamin in person at in message, but I will never get tired of doing so. Sobrang seryoso ako na she got me through my adolescent years, hanggang sa pinaka-recent kong heartbreak na ni-long message ko sya at sinagot nya ako ng sobrang gandang mensahe,” he said.

Soriano further expressed his admiration for Vice Ganda in representing the LGBT community.

“I love you so much, meme!” he said.

“Katulad ng nasabi ko sa’yo nung unkabogaball, ang saya-saya ko na merong isang bakla na nandoon sa tuktok na never pang naabot ng anyone from our community because of this harsh world,” he added.

Soriano accompanied his post with photos and videos of himself as Vice.

Vice soon saw this tribute on the platform.

Her reply reads: “I love you.”

Last year, Soriano gained buzz for his on-point impersonations of his favorite artists Iza Calzado and Jodi Sta. Maria.

He also recreated their most popular performances in film and television, which later on, became a viral sensation among local social media users.

RELATED: DOTr, Ayala Museum join ‘The Broken Marriage Vow’ iconic lines trend | How Iza Calzado reacted to AC Soriano’s cosplay of Amihan for Pride March (philstar.com)

In the same post, Soriano said he dresses up as someone he admires every June for Pride Month.

“Every year, I make it a point to dress as someone who made me make it through the rain and accept myself even further. Last year was @missizacalzado in her amihan warrior costume. This year, I dressed as the person na nakasama ko during my difficult adolescent years, hanggang ngayon,” he said.

The internet personality ended his post with a Pride Month greeting.

“HAPPY PRIDE, EVERYBODY! NAWA’Y MAIPASA NA ANG SOGIE BILL! ANG PRIDE AY PROTESTA!” he said.