Here’s how you can help your favorite Kapamilya stars win at ABS-CBN Ball 2023

The star-studded glamorous ABS-CBN Ball is happening this weekend and fans have the chance to show their love to their favorite Kapamilya stars.

The Kapamilya network said that Filipinos have the power to choose who will win the following awards in the grand gathering of the stars on Saturday, September 30:

They can vote for their fans in two ways — through the KTX website or through YouTube.

KTX website

Proceed to ktx.ph

Choose a category that can be seen below the header of the website

Select the artist you want to support

P100 is equivalent to 100 votes, while P200 is equal to 250 votes.

YouTube

At 6 p.m. on September 30, go to the YouTube channel of ABS-CBN Entertainment or Metro.Style

Vote by sending Superchat with the name of the artist you’re supporting

P1 Superchat is worth 1 vote

The network said part of the proceeds will be donated to the ABS-CBN Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of disadvantaged Filipino families.

The stars

Meanwhile, here are the nominees for the following categories:

People’s Choice: Power Couple of the Ball

Alexa Ilacad and KD Estrada

Carlo Aquino and Charlie Dizon

Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano

Enzo Pineda and Michelle Vito

Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto

Jane Oineza and RK Bagatsing

Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte

Maris Racal and Rico Blanco

Seth Fedelin and Francine Diaz

People’s Choice: Stars of the Night

Andrea Brillantes

Angelica Panganiban

Barbie Imperial

Belle Mariano

Christian Bables

Carlo Aquino

Charlie Dizon

Chie Filomeno

Daniel Padilla

Darren Espanto

Dolly de Leon

Donny Pangilinan

Edward Barber

Elijah Canlas

Elisse Joson

Enchong Dee

Erik Santos

Francine Diaz

Gerald Anderson

Ivana Alawi

Jake Cuenca

Jake Ejercito

Jameson Blake

Jane de Leon

Jane Oineza

Janella Salvador

JC Santos

Jed Madela

Jennica Garcia

Joao Constancia

John Arcilla

Joseph Marco

Joshua Garcia

Kim Chiu

Kathryn Bernardo

Kyle Echarri

Loisa Andalio

Maris Racal

Maymay Entrata

Melai Francisco

Moira dela Torre

Morisette Amon

Piolo Pascual

Richard Gutierrez

Robi Domingo

Ronnie Alonte

Snooky Serna

Seth Fedelin

Shaina Magdayao

Sofia Andres

Sue Ramirez

Tony Labrusca

Zaijan Jaranilla

Star Magic Fan Favorite

AC Bonifacio

Alexa Ilacad

Aljon Mendoza

Alyanna Angeles

Analain Salvador

Andi Abaya

Angela Ken

Anthony Jennings

Ashton Salvador

Aya Fernandez

Argel Saycon

Ashley Del Mundo

Anji Salvacio

BYGO Akira

BGYO Gelo

BGYO JL

BGYO Mikki

BGYO Nate

Bianca De Vera

BINI Aiah

BINI Colet

BINI Gwen

BINI Jhoanna

BINI Maloi

BINI Mikha

BINI Sheena

BINI Stacey

Brent Manalo

Criza Taa

Daniela Stranner

Eian Rances

Esnyr Ranollo

Gail Banawis

Gela Atayde

Gillian Vicencio

Harvey Bautista

Jeremiah Lisbo

Dustine Mayores

Gello Marquez

JC Alcantara

Kaila Estrada

Kaori Oinuma

Karina Bautista

KD Estrada

Kiara Takahashi

Kira Balinger

Kobie Brown

Elyson De Dios

LA Santos

Lance Carr

Louise Abuel

Ralph De Leon

Ralph Malibunas

Samantha Bernardo

Sharlene San Pedro

Vivoree Esclito

Raven Rigor

Sean Tristan

Marlo Mortel

Seham Daghlas

Shanaia Gomez

Xyriel Manabat

Sela Guia

Sky Quizon

Zach Guerrero

The ABS-CBN Ball, previously known as the Star Magic Ball, is an annual celebration and charity event that gathers Kapamilya artists, including those from other talent management groups, into one star-studded night to benefit the ABS-CBN Foundation.

This year, the ABS-CBN Ball embarks on a new chapter that celebrates stories of gratitude and togetherness shared by the whole Kapamilya community — artists, employees and collaborators.