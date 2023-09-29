Here’s how you can help your favorite Kapamilya stars win at ABS-CBN Ball 2023

The star-studded glamorous ABS-CBN Ball is happening this weekend and fans have the chance to show their love to their favorite Kapamilya stars.
The Kapamilya network said that Filipinos have the power to choose who will win the following awards in the grand gathering of the stars on Saturday, September 30:
- People’s Choice: Stars of the Night
- People’s Choice: Power Couple of the Ball
- Star Magic Fan Favorite
They can vote for their fans in two ways — through the KTX website or through YouTube.
KTX website
- Proceed to ktx.ph
- Choose a category that can be seen below the header of the website
- Select the artist you want to support
- P100 is equivalent to 100 votes, while P200 is equal to 250 votes.
YouTube
- At 6 p.m. on September 30, go to the YouTube channel of ABS-CBN Entertainment or Metro.Style
- Vote by sending Superchat with the name of the artist you’re supporting
- P1 Superchat is worth 1 vote
The network said part of the proceeds will be donated to the ABS-CBN Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of disadvantaged Filipino families.
The stars
Meanwhile, here are the nominees for the following categories:
People’s Choice: Power Couple of the Ball
- Alexa Ilacad and KD Estrada
- Carlo Aquino and Charlie Dizon
- Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano
- Enzo Pineda and Michelle Vito
- Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto
- Jane Oineza and RK Bagatsing
- Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte
- Maris Racal and Rico Blanco
- Seth Fedelin and Francine Diaz
People’s Choice: Stars of the Night
- Andrea Brillantes
- Angelica Panganiban
- Barbie Imperial
- Belle Mariano
- Christian Bables
- Carlo Aquino
- Charlie Dizon
- Chie Filomeno
- Daniel Padilla
- Darren Espanto
- Dolly de Leon
- Donny Pangilinan
- Edward Barber
- Elijah Canlas
- Elisse Joson
- Enchong Dee
- Erik Santos
- Francine Diaz
- Gerald Anderson
- Ivana Alawi
- Jake Cuenca
- Jake Ejercito
- Jameson Blake
- Jane de Leon
- Jane Oineza
- Janella Salvador
- JC Santos
- Jed Madela
- Jennica Garcia
- Joao Constancia
- John Arcilla
- Joseph Marco
- Joshua Garcia
- Kim Chiu
- Kathryn Bernardo
- Kyle Echarri
- Loisa Andalio
- Maris Racal
- Maymay Entrata
- Melai Francisco
- Moira dela Torre
- Morisette Amon
- Piolo Pascual
- Richard Gutierrez
- Robi Domingo
- Ronnie Alonte
- Snooky Serna
- Seth Fedelin
- Shaina Magdayao
- Sofia Andres
- Sue Ramirez
- Tony Labrusca
- Zaijan Jaranilla
Star Magic Fan Favorite
- AC Bonifacio
- Alexa Ilacad
- Aljon Mendoza
- Alyanna Angeles
- Analain Salvador
- Andi Abaya
- Angela Ken
- Anthony Jennings
- Ashton Salvador
- Aya Fernandez
- Argel Saycon
- Ashley Del Mundo
- Anji Salvacio
- BYGO Akira
- BGYO Gelo
- BGYO JL
- BGYO Mikki
- BGYO Nate
- Bianca De Vera
- BINI Aiah
- BINI Colet
- BINI Gwen
- BINI Jhoanna
- BINI Maloi
- BINI Mikha
- BINI Sheena
- BINI Stacey
- Brent Manalo
- Criza Taa
- Daniela Stranner
- Eian Rances
- Esnyr Ranollo
- Gail Banawis
- Gela Atayde
- Gillian Vicencio
- Harvey Bautista
- Jeremiah Lisbo
- Dustine Mayores
- Gello Marquez
- JC Alcantara
- Kaila Estrada
- Kaori Oinuma
- Karina Bautista
- KD Estrada
- Kiara Takahashi
- Kira Balinger
- Kobie Brown
- Elyson De Dios
- LA Santos
- Lance Carr
- Louise Abuel
- Ralph De Leon
- Ralph Malibunas
- Samantha Bernardo
- Sharlene San Pedro
- Vivoree Esclito
- Raven Rigor
- Sean Tristan
- Marlo Mortel
- Seham Daghlas
- Shanaia Gomez
- Xyriel Manabat
- Sela Guia
- Sky Quizon
- Zach Guerrero
The ABS-CBN Ball, previously known as the Star Magic Ball, is an annual celebration and charity event that gathers Kapamilya artists, including those from other talent management groups, into one star-studded night to benefit the ABS-CBN Foundation.
This year, the ABS-CBN Ball embarks on a new chapter that celebrates stories of gratitude and togetherness shared by the whole Kapamilya community — artists, employees and collaborators.