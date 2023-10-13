Maggie Wilson claims recent challenges she is facing a ‘smoke screen’

Former beauty queen and TV host Maggie Wilson described the recent incidents she has been embroiled in as a “smoke screen” for cases involving her estranged husband and the firms he is associated with.

Maggie on Thursday gave an update about her 64-year-old mother’s case after the latter got arrested on charges of carnapping.

The host said that Sonia Nales Wilson, also called “Tita Sonia,” spent 36 hours “in a cramped cell with 57 other women for a crime that was impossible for her to commit.”

Maggie said that her mother does not have a driver’s license and the capability to drive a vehicle.

“These types of grave injustices cement why so many citizens of our country have little to no faith in our justice system,” she said in a series of Instagram Stories on October 12.

“The accusations made by Victor Consunji, Bernie Mendoza, and associates are the same people who made countless false allegations against me, @iamtimconnor, and many others,” the host added.

“What has transpired over the past several months is that these types of accusations don’t just apply to me, my family, or Tim but to others as well,” Maggie continued.

“Unfortunately, it is just a smoke screen for countless cases and complaints he currently has against him and the companies he is associated with. Knowing that one man is causing this much mayhem, chaos, and distrust is worrying,” she said.

Maggie said that her mother had been released on bail for P300,000.

“It has become glaringly evident that the criminal case filed against her is nothing short of malicious. We are determined to fight this legal battle inside and outside the Philippines.

We have been documenting everything to show the world how broken our system is,” she continued.

“Whenever you purchase anything from him, you help fund his ‘strategies’ to go after people like me and others who disagree with his control and narrative over you. Regretfully, this was me for almost 12 years,” the host said, referring to Victor and her marriage with him.

She then thanked people who have shown their support, adding that it “means so much” to her and her family “during this challenging time.”

Maggie recently bared in an Instagram post that her mother was accused of carnapping.

She also revealed previous money issues amid her current legal battles, adding that her being vocal about her situation is not about her “extracting money from him.

“It’s quite the opposite,” the host said.

“He pledged to give me a monthly stipend of PHP20,000 in late 2021 for my basic needs. I have not received a single peso, nor have I followed up or asked for any of it,” Maggie wrote before, without naming names.

“In fact, the house I moved into when I was still in Manila had six months’ worth of unpaid bills. I cleared that debt myself. I’ve even asked several times for the bank account details to pay for the ‘rent,’ but they wouldn’t give them to me,” she added.

“He has been using borrowed money from investors to try and get me instead of paying what he owes to his suppliers, brokers, taxes, credit lines from banks, and others. I get phone calls and messages every single day from people chasing debt,” the host said.

RELATED: Ellen Adarna expresses support for Maggie Wilson as host bares money issues

Maggie married property developer mogul Victor Consunji, a third-generation scion of a family in the real estate business, in December 2001.

They went their separate ways in September 2021, eleven years after their marriage.

They have an 11-year-old son named Connor.

Legal battles ensued following their separation from each other.

Maggie has been slapped with charges of adultery and cyber libel, with the complaints being filed by Victor, his rumored girlfriend Rachel Carrasco and Victor’s company, the Victor Consunji Development Corp.

ALSO READ: Maggie Wilson mulls legal action vs online users involved in smear campaign