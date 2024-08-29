‘Muntik na akong pumasok’: Robi Domingo spots room with mysterious name in NAIA

Jeline Malasig
August 29, 2024
Robi Domingo_NAIA Terminal 1
TV host Robi Domingo at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in this photo posted on his Twitter on Aug. 28, 2024 (robertmarion/Twitter)

Television host Robi Domingo joked about almost entering a room in the airport labeled “CUTE TRAINING ROOM.”

The Kapamilya host on Wednesday posted pictures of him in front of a room at the Terminal 1 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA). It was captioned:

“Can someone tell me what we can see in this room? Muntik na akong pumasok.”

He accompanied the caption with an emoji of a grinning face-with-sweatdrop.

Robi was not the first personality to have posted about the room.

Last year, Rep. Erwin Tulfo (ACT-CIS party-list) posted a picture of himself in front of the CUTE Training Room.

“Meron pala nito sa NAIA Terminal 1? Ang tanong ng ilan, para saan daw ba ito? Seryoso… how to be cute??? Hehehehehe. Have a nice day, everyone,” he wrote before.

Six years ago, a Filipino also posted about the room on Reddit.

“Found in NAIA 1. I wonder…” the user wrote.

In aviation speak, “CUTE” is an acronym for “Common Use Terminal Equipment,” which refers to the sharing of traditional check-in desks and the software platform for generating bag tags.

It is an advanced system implemented in airports to enhance operational efficiency and passenger handling.

CUTE allows multiple airlines and service providers to access and utilize shared terminal equipment such as check-in counters, boarding gates, and baggage handling systems.

