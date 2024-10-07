Louis Partridge reacts to boodle fight spread by Pinoy chef

British actor Louis Partridge, the beau of pop singer Olivia Rodrigo, dropped shocking face emojis to a boodle fight spread he encountered.

The “Enola Holmes” actor accompanied the American singer with Pinoy heritage on her Manila Silver Star Show for her “GUTS” world tour at the Philippine Arena on Saturday, October 5.

Louis was able to immerse himself in Filipino culture when he was presented with a boodle fight spread by Pinoy chef and restaurateur JP Anglo, consisting of various Filipino foods with sauces.

The spread was traditionally set on large banana leaves.

The actor tagged the chef and shared his reaction, featuring three shocking face emojis.

He also included a heart emoji below.

The chef reposted Louis’ IG Story in his own account.

It also caught the attention of Filipinos who were amused by the actor’s reaction.

“I know the white man in him is gagged,” a Pinoy “Livvie” wrote on the X (formerly Twitter) platform. Her post has gained 40,000 likes and 2,900 reposts.

In internet slang, “gagged” means to be extremely shocked or at loss for words.

A boodle fight is a Filipino tradition with military roots in which diners eat a spread of assorted food served on top of banana fronds with their bare hands.

Days before Louis’ post, JP shared a video featuring grilled bangus (milkfish) belly sinigang prepared at his restaurant at Sarsa in Makati City on a “Gutsy Saturday night.”

He also included Olivia’s “deja vu” as background music.

“Gutsy” is a reference to the singer’s “GUTS” world tour held in the country that night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JP Anglo (@chefjayps)

Meanwhile, Olivia, whose great-grandfather immigrated to the United States from the Philippines, explored the Southeast Asian country before her concert.

She and Louis were spotted in Intramuros, the historic Walled City, where they rode bikes and strolled along its streets.

The actor was also seen in the area close to Greenbelt in Makati City.

Louis likewise impressed Filipinos with his artistic shots of Intramuros and some street animals in the metro on his Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louis💐 (@louispartridge_)

Olivia previously revealed that she considers the Philippine stop of her world tour “a dream come true” as she has been wanting to visit the country her “whole life,” being someone with Filipino heritage.

She also wore a “Proud Pinoy” tank top during the show and exclaimed that she was “feeling so Filipino.”

The Grammy-winning artist got her big break with her 2021 album “SOUR” which carried hits like “deja vu,” “driver’s license,” and “good 4 u.”

Olivia has since earned three Grammy awards, seven Billboard Music Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, and four People’s Choice awards in her musical career, among others.