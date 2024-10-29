‘Pampaiyak song incoming’: Moira’s profile pic change sparks playful new song title guesses

Filipino singer-songwriter Moira Dela Torre’s change of profile picture has sparked excitement among online users about a potential upcoming music project.

Moira’s Facebook profile picture was altered to a blank display photo on Monday night, October 28.

It did not take long before the online community decided to put a humorous spin on the ambiguous image by guessing the title of her “new song.” The blank photo has already garnered nearly 20,700 comments, over 142,000 reactions and 36,000 shares so far.

“Song title: CANNOT BE REACHED,” an online user joked.

“Title: UNKNOWN,” another commented.

“Next Song: ‘This person is unavailable on Messenger,’” a netizen quipped.

Some assumed that the “Paubaya” singer would release another heartbreak ballad, she is best known for.

“Ang [H]alloween para magtakutan.. pero bakit parang iiyak ako soon,” comic art page Sskait wrote.

“Damay na naman lahat basta may bagong song ito,” another Facebook user said.

“[P]ampaiyak song incoming,” a netizen said.

Others speculated that the singer’s account could have been hacked.

“[N]a-hack siya,” an online user shared.

“New song: hacked [FB ]account,” another wrote.

Meanwhile, Moira’s other social media profiles, including Instagram and X, have plain white display photos. She also took down all her Instagram posts.

Her latest single is a collaboration song titled “Papahiram,” which was released in July this year.