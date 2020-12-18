A rundown of gift ideas for the big boys this holiday season

It’s once again the gifting season and with this period knowing no gender, presents for men should be on one’s Christmas gift list too.

A number of brands created gift bundles to make gift-giving easier.

Here are some gift ideas for different types of men in your life:

Mr. Humorous

For your loved ones, local retail brand has created three Christmas gift bundles where you can choose variety of merchandise that includes cap, face mask, greeting cards, sticker pack, shirts and paper bag. Linya-Linya, known for its humorous posts, curated the bundles designed to brighten up one’s day with its items carrying witty statements. The bundles were separated according to one’s budget.

Comic lover

Like Linya-Linya, Filipino comic book shop Comic Odyssey and its affiliate brand Pops by Comic Odyssey also created five Christmas gift bundles fit for every budget.

The bundles are packed with authentic Marvel, Star Wars and DC collectibles as well as Funko products that spark joy to comic lovers and toy collectors.

Whisky enthusiast

Just in time for gifting and celebration season, scotch whisky brand Johnnie Walker, has released its limited-edition festive gift tints.

The alcohol brand decked its flavor variants Red Label, Black Label, Double Black, Gold Label Reserve, Green Walker and Aged 18 years, in sleek matte decorated tin boxes. These gift tins are available in leading supermarkets nationwide for a limited time and while supply last.

Professional-on-the-go

Audio expert Harman Kardon recently introduced the fly series of audio products specifically design for professionals on-the-go. Its Fly TWS, a wireless in-ear headphones is a perfect gift item for loved ones who are savvy commuters. This item supports Google Assistant making to-do list easier to tick-off with just an instant “Hey, Google!” command. —Rosette Adel

