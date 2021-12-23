2021 Gift guide: Christmas present ideas for men

Christmas is just around the corner and we’ve reached the season of giving anew.

If you are looking for gifts for the beloved men in your life, some brands are offering items for different types of men.

Here is a curated gift guide for your loved ones:

NBA fan

The official online store of NBA in the Philippines compiled a list of the best gift ideas for NBA fans of all ages based on prices.

The Philippines is known to have basketball-crazy fans and the store is offering a variety of items to cater to them. These include team jerseys, commemorative basketballs, to collectibles of the top NBA stars of today and yesteryear, all available on NBAStore.com.ph.

Below P1,000

Funko collectibles

Do you have a collector at home? You may add a 3.75” Pop! Collectible or a 5” GOLD premium vinyl figure worth P750 to their sports collection.

NBA Philippines tees

In celebration of NBA’s 75th Anniversary, the third NBA Philippines Tees Collection, worth P995 each, features two designs inspired by the league’s 75 years of greatness with a diamond NBA logoman together with a local Philippine touch.

Rastaclat bracelets

These braided bracelets, worth P750, feature team logos are offered to those who want to cheer for their favorite team anywhere they go.

Below P2,500

Kids jersey

There are also gift options for children too. Replica jerseys worth P1,095 to P2,495, are available for young NBA fans.

New Era caps

New Era caps. featuring team logos sewn onto their iconic silhouettes, are available for P2,095 for fans who want to bring with them their fandom wherever they go.

Wilson NBA Team Tribute Ball

Fans can take their Wilson NBA Team Tribute Basketball on whatever court they choose. Designed with a cover that features an alternating pattern of a team’s primary and secondary colors across its surface panel with the team logo displayed prominently on the front cover, it is worth P1,089.

Aside from these, fans can find a wide selection of authentic NBA jerseys on @nbastoreph (Facebook and Instagram) and the official store’s website.

The techie

Before welcoming the year 2022, it is also the right to reward yourself or your loved ones with a device that can help you accomplish much-needed goals.

Tech company Lenovo said it is dedicated to addressing the needs of customers through continuous product innovation. This time, your favorite devices also come with Windows 11 that boosts one’s productivity and creativity.

“In Windows 11, Snap Layouts, Groups and Desktops have been added to provide an even more powerful way to multitask and stay on top of what needs to be done,” the tech company said.

Gamers likewise get an upgrade with Windows 11 update that unlocks the full potential of your system’s hardware by putting some of the latest gaming technology for you.

READ: Microsoft challenges Apple’s business model with new Windows 11 operating system

Among the features are DirectX 12 Ultimate that enables immersive graphics at high frame rates; DirectStorage for faster load times and more detailed game worlds; and Auto HDR for a wider, more vivid range of colors for a truly captivating visual experience.

The tech firm listed down devices that can be updated to Windows 11 which could also be a gaming option for your techie loved one.

Yoga Slim 7 Carbon 14 – 82L0003DPH

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon 14 combines high craftsmanship with portability. It features up to an 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 5800 U Series Mobile Processor with AMD Radeon Graphics, the laptop is available with optional NVIDIA GeForce MX450 graphics for supercharged creation.

It is likewise packed with up to 16GB LPDDR4x of memory, has an OLED panel optimized on a four-sided narrow bezel and guarantees the user an immersive experience.

Aside from this, it mounts a 14-inch screen designed for ultra-vivid picture quality with Dolby Vision.

This device is ensured with military-grade durability testing, the laptop is certified-reliable and sturdy enough to withstand everyday physical shock and harsh environmental conditions.

IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro – 82L500KKPH

This laptop comes in a classy all-metal finish and weighs 1.9kg that easily lets one bring it to any cafe or business meeting without any second thought.

It is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Processor, making work faster and accompanied by the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, creating high-resolution and immersive graphics.

IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro is packed with up to 16GB of DDR4 memory and 1TB PCIe Gen 3.0×4 of internal storage, that won’t make you run out of space or memory.

IdeaCentre AIO 3i – 90NB00JEPH

This personal computer is designed to increase productivity as it is powered by the latest 11th-Generation Intel Core processors and equipped with NVIDIA GeForce GT 730.

To further boost its performance, users can upgrade its 8GB RAM up to 32 GB of DDR4 and a 512GB SSD for storage.

It is also engineered with a power supply of 260W 85% Energy Star.

Aside from these, the PC is equipped with an upgrade slot for adding up to 2TB of 3.5” HDD storage and includes a 7-in-1 card reader, perfect for users with multiple media devices.

Legion 5i Pro – 82JD003VPH

For gamers out there, Lenovo Legion 5i is a good performer as it is equipped with the latest 11th Generation Intel Core H-series processors with 45W of dedicated processing power.

This laptop has high-resolution gaming at optimal-frame-rates for greater visual fidelity in the latest games.

It is optimally cooled via the Coldfront 3.0 thermal system with the Legion AI Engine and features a 16-inch QHD gaming display with up to a 165Hz refresh rate.

Legion 5i Pro comes in a sleek Stingray White color for those who want a sleeker design.

Legion 5i – 82JH00CSPH / 82JH00CTPH

Lastly, gamers can also indulge in this laptop that is powered by the11th Generation Intel Core processing.

It is optimized with the Legion AI Engine that powers the revolutionary Legion Coldfront 3.0 and Q control and dynamically shifts power between the CPU and GPU, experiencing a massive leap in performance in the Legion 5i with up to 130W NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060.

The tech firm said this delivers speed and color clarity for full fidelity gaming. It is accompanied by the new Nahimic 3D audio and the Legion TrueStrike Keyboard.

Gamers “can experience any video game with pinpoint precision with up to 100% sRGB 15” QHD IPS display with 165 Hz refresh rate and <3 ms response time.”

Lenovo said all the devices will include a Premium Care Warranty that allows buyers front-of-the-queue and straight-to-the-experts customer support service.

The devices are available in all Lenovo exclusive stores, Legion exclusive stores and authorized resellers, and the Lenovo Yoga Flagship Store and Legion Flagship Store on Lazada.

The liquor lover

This holiday season, Johnnie Walker once again offers its festive gift facts.

You can celebrate those who have been part of your year this year by gifting them with Red Label, Black Label, Double Black, Gold Label Reserve, and 18 Year Old.

Each pack comes with a free gift and is available for a limited time only in all leading supermarkets nationwide and on Lazada and Shopee.

In keeping up with the season of giving, the liquor brand also teamed up with various bars to give back to your favorite bar staff whenever you purchase the limited edition bespoke Johnnie Walker Highballs.

It said that 20% of the proceeds will be donated to the staff of the 17 participating bars, including Tablo, Las Flores and Rambla.

RELATED: A rundown of gift ideas for the big boys this holiday season

—Rosette Adel