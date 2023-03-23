Dream come true: Graffiti artist Quiccs collabs with Johnnie Walker for exclusive bottles

Filipino multi-awarded visual artist and designer Quiccs Maiquez fulfilled one of his longtime dreams when he collaborated with the world’s bestselling Scotch whisky makers to design some of their bottles.

Johnnie Walker teamed up with the internationally-renowned street and graffiti artist for its newest Johnnie Walker Luxury Artist Series collection launched at the Secret Fresh Gallery on March 16.

The latest collection includes four exclusive bottle designs for the whisky maker’s Blue Label, its premium blend made from some of Scotland’s rarest and most exceptional whiskies.

The Johnnie Walker Blue Label is crafted to recreate the taste and character of some of the earliest whisky blends in the 19th century. The variant is also one of the world’s most expensive and rarest blended whiskies.

Quiccs was able to have the opportunity to give life to some of Johnnie Walker’s Blue Label bottles in four ways through his designs’ signature character — TEQ63.

The artist said TEQ63 represents himself and his inspirations, which are “Japanese robots, graffiti, and hip-hop culture.”

“The illustrations I designed for the Johnnie Walker Artist Series are a visual representation of how the TEQ63 character and my brand have naturally evolved and improved throughout the years,” he shared.

The year 2023 marks the 10th anniversary of Quiccs’ original TEQ63 design.

The Pinoy artist described the collaboration as a dream come true for him since he has always wanted to be part of the roster of talents showcased by the whisky maker in its Artist Series collections.

“For years, I have dreamt of being one of the artists showcased by Johnnie Walker as I’ve seen their past Artist Series projects, both locally and internationally,” Quiccs shared.

“I’m excited to imprint my own signature artistry into one of the most iconic blended Scotch whiskies in the world with this Artist Series collection,” he added.

Quiccs also shared some pictures of his bottle designs on Instagram with the caption: “I’m extremely honored to share this momentous milestone with you guys!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quiccs (@quiccs)

Quiccs’ portfolio as an artist includes collaborating with major sportswear Adidas and local telecommunications firm Smart Communications Inc.

Meanwhile, Johnnie Walker has previously worked with LA-based graffiti artist Tristan Eaton and accomplished Filipino designer Raxenne Maniquiz, among others, for its Artist Series project.

The marketing director of Diageo Philippines described the collaboration between Quiccs and the Scotch whisky as a “natural fit,” given the synergy between art, culture, and luxury living.

Diageo is the global leader in beverage alcohol which carries the brands of Johnie Walker, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, and Tanqueray.

“The Artist Series collection brings together two brands committed to pushing boundaries and advancing culture, as Quiccs elevates Filipino street art and designs locally and globally, and Johnnie Walker elevates life’s occasions with exceptional depths of flavor,” Nio Judalena of Diageo Philippines said.

Meanwhile, each of the exclusive bottles designed by Quiccs features TEQ63 in vibrant layers of color, inspired by the depth of character and layers of flavor found in Johnnie Walker Blue Label’s masterful blend.

“The “Dragon,” “OG Blue,” and “Lightning” bottle designs feature TEQ63 in streetwear designed in a vivid blue and liquid gold colorway.

On the other hand, the “Manila Killa” bottle shows the character wearing a jacket inspired by the flag of the Philippines.

They can be purchased at all Secret Fresh branches, S&R, and online at Singlemalt.ph and Sugbo Wine.

Whisky lovers can also go to Cebu City to visit the Johnnie Highball Bar pop-up, where they can enjoy specially crafted Johnnie Highballs and cocktails.

It is happening daily until March 26, Sunday, at the Asmara Urban Resort & Lifestyle Village from 5 p.m. to 12 midnight.