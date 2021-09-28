K-pop star CL joins scotch whisky’s ‘Keep Walking’ campaign

K-pop star CL is the new ambassador of a premium scotch whisky as part of the brand’s long-standing campaign to encourage every individual to move forward and reach their goals.

“Mabuhay, Philippines! This is CL, the first Walker for Johnnie Walker. From solo night caps or weekend catch ups with friends, make sure to savor every moment with a Johnnie and Lime Highball,” she said.

CL is said to be “first world-renowned” celebrity to participate in this global campaign.

“This is aimed at appealing to consumers looking for brands that sympathize with their values, beliefs, and tastes. We expect it to be an inspiration campaign for many through various and powerful digital video content on online and offline channels,” an official from the liquor brand said.

Her personal story of overcoming prejudice and becoming the first Korean female solo artist to enter the Billboard Top 100 list is explored in the campaign videos.

Meanwhile, the campaign also contains a message about Johnnie Highball, which can be prepared in various flavors like lemon, peach and ginger.

Johnnie Highball goes beyond the traditional way of drinking whiskey and can be easily made and enjoyed at home, in restaurants, bars and with friends.

Filipinos aged 18 and above based in Metro Manila can get a chance to win a fully stocked highball bar cart, P50,000 worth of bottles and a bottle signed by CL.

CL is the former leader and member of iconic South Korean girl group 2NE1, which disbanded in 2016.

The former YG Entertainment artist is also one of the first female K-pop idols to have attended the 2021 Met Gala alongside Blackpink’s Rose.

CL’s debut album “Alpha” is set to drop in October, which marks her first full-length work as a solo artist since the start of her music career in 2007.