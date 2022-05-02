Eat, drink and play: Interactive pop-up bar in BGC offers highballs with a twist

An interactive pop-up bar that puts highballs at the center of socialization was recently launched Burgos Park, Forbestown Road in Fort Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

Scotch whisky brand Johnnie Walker opened the Johnnie Highball Bar which seeks to deliver an entertaining experience to whisky lovers and whisky novices.

At the highball bar, guests can hold air hockey and football table game matches while eating food and drinks from their lifestyle brand partners. Some musical acts are also slated to treat guests with good music.

Visitors can particularly order some of Locavore’s dishes and enjoy al fresco dining while at the bar.

“We’re introducing more people to an interactive and entertaining experience that we know will make them fall in love with highballs even more,” Merell Beltran, Diageo Marketing manager for Culture and Advocacy said during the launch last Thursday.

“With the many delicious drinks available at the Johnnie Highball Bar, coupled with the great events guests can look forward to, we want to show guests that they can taste more out of life and get more out of their casual get-togethers with Johnnie Walker,” she added.

Here are some weekend events to look forward to at the highball bar:

May 7, May 14 – Live performances brought by Mango Room Studios

May 6 to 7 – Hungry Homies pop-Up where burgers will be served paired with whisky

album release performance May 21 – La Union Pop-Up

“We’re ecstatic to be able to bring these events to our customers and give them the chance not only to try our new Johnnie Walker highballs, but also to bring back this experience that we’ve all been missing and to keep walking as one community as we taste more out of life,” Beltran said.

Among the highlights of the bar are delicious highballs crafted by award-winning bartenders. Aside from the signature serves Johnnie & Lime, Johnnie & Ginger, and Johnnie & Apple, the liquor brand said three new highballs will be exclusively available at the bar.

These are the following:

Citrus Smash – A remarkable combination of sweet, sour, and smoky flavors prepared using Johnnie Walker Black Label.

Root Beer Float – The grown-up version of a root beer float that combines the smooth textures of whisky and the sweetness of root beer made using the same scotch whisky.

Brown Sugar Boba – Earl grey milk tea infused with the signature smoke of the Black label, complete with chewy boba

Recipes for these mixes were developed by Diageo brand ambassador Rian Asiddao and Diageo Reserve World Class Philippine Bartender of the Year 2017 Lester Ligon.

The pop-up bar came after the success of Johnnie Walker House Pop-Up in 2018 and Johnnie Highball Arcade in 2020.

Strictly for guests 18 years and above, the pop-up highball bar will be open to the public from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. daily until May 28.

The brand advised guests to drink responsibly.

—Rosette Adel