Where to get gifts for whisky enthusiasts

Are you planning to get your titos, titas, or colleagues who love to drink a gift?

Johnnie Walker Luxury Boutique recently opened on the third floor of Rustan’s Shangri-La Plaza, offering a variety of whisky, personalization, and gifting services.

At the boutique, patrons could see rare and exceptional collections featuring the John Walker & Sons XR21, Mortlach Single Malt Scotch Whisky 12YO, and Mortlach Single Malt Scotch Whisky 16YO.

Customers also have the option to avail of engraving services or custom leather tags for the whisky they purchased.

A minimum order of any two bottles is required to avail the Luxury Boutique’s engraving services.

The personalization takes three to five working days. Once done, the bottles will be delivered directly to the customer’s doorstep.

Diageo, the global company that brought the boutique to the mall, said “all purchases also come in limited edition gift packaging.”

“We envision the Johnnie Walker Luxury Boutique as a way for our customers to give the special people in their lives an elevated gift that captures and magnifies the unique characteristics of our whisky,” Fatima Espineda-Caeg, marketing manager, Luxury and Whisky of Diageo Philippines said.

The Johnnie Walker Luxury Boutique will be available at Rustan’s Shangri-La Plaza until December 31.