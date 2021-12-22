Rundown: Where to order food for Christmas 2021 festivities, gifting

There are only three days left before Christmas and what better way to celebrate the holiday season is to celebrate it with food.

The occasion calls for indulgence and delights that will make family friends feel loved.

If you opt to stay at home and still celebrate the most wonderful time of the year at home or plan on sending food treats to your loved ones, a food delivery service listed down food establishments where you can order food for the Christmas festivities and gifting.

Foodpanda curated the following restaurant options:

Hooked and Cooked

If you are into Fish and chips, Hooked and Cook is now offering fish and taco meals and limited time only Christmas menu that is good for three to four people. The menu features golden-brown fish sandwiches as well a fish paired with chicken fries.

Jackson’s Fried Chicken

Fried chicken lovers are also in for a treat with Jackson’s Fried Chicken. It boasts freshly cooked chicken that is crispy and juicy. You may also enjoy it in various ways—from wraps, sandwiches, noodles, or rice.

Pasteria

A potluck is not complete with party trays. Pasteria’s menu offers party tries with a variety of choices such as Aglio Olio, Shrimp Alla Spicy Marinara, Garlic Butter Shitake, and Shitake Ala King. The restaurant said these party trays are also on a discount in time for the holiday season.

Urbanica

The holiday season is also not complete with Christmas-themed drinks. Urbanica offers limited-edition drinks to match the season. These are Chocolate Matcha Milk Coffee, and Chocolate Strawberry Milk Coffee. These luscious seasonal flavors seek to take on iced coffee is a cozy and comforting surprise gift to all the coffee lovers on your list.

Wantea

A milk tea shop also wishes to give its customers and receivers a holiday spirit at first sip of its special blended drinks. Wantea is offering Ghirardelli Strawberry Mousse and Ghirardelli Salted Caramel to satisfy one’s milk tea cravings.

Puro

We may have colder weather during Christmas season but celebrating it with ice cream still makes it better. Puro gives ice cream a new light with its artisanal flavors like honeycomb and funky malt, also perfect for gifting.

Aside from these restaurants, the food delivery service said it also has other exclusive brands where one can order health and thoughtful food gifts. These are Noah’s Kitchen, K-Bite’s, Simot, Faasos, IHOP, and Applebees.

For the month of December, these brands would include a Christmas card for free for every purchase so the customers can send food gifts with a personal touch.

“In this season of giving, Foodpanda welcomes all of you to share your joy & blessings with those near and dear, we have a line up of curated brands with offerings that specially cater to the palate of the Philippines. Send a treat, a gift or a feast by way of one of our Foodpanda exclusive brands on the Foodpanda app,” said Karan Bhaskar, director of New Verticals of the food delivery service company said.

App users should tap the Christmas card add-on button whenever they check out to add a note to the recipient.

Namee Sunico, head of Kitchens and Concepts of the food delivery firm encouraged the public to send food as gifts.

“Food is like a hug in a box that we can easily and so conveniently share through various options in the Foodpanda platform, we have special menu items prepared for gifting! We will attach the gift tag for you too! So send some love away and order now,” she said.