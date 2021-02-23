PSA: The Book Stop Project is back in Intramuros… forever

The Book Stop Project on Monday announced that its space in Plaza Roma, Intramuros, Manila will be there “forever” after resuming operations last week.

Located in front of the Manila Cathedral, the mini-library gives the public free access to books to entice them to read and “promote the sharing of ideas” through its redistribution.

Anyone can get books and donate their materials so that others can enjoy stories and discover new ideas as well.

The mini-library accepts any kind of books from every genre such as “soft bound, hard bound, medical books, old school textbooks, novels” and “nonfiction.”

However, it does not accept newspapers, magazines, brochures and leaflets.

Those who want to visit the area are reminded to strictly observe minimum health protocols such as the wearing of face masks, physical distancing and observing proper respiratory etiquette.

Anyone who helps maintain the cleanliness of the space by picking up trash or fixing books in disarray earns a book in exchange for the good deed.

Last week, the mini-library reminded its patrons to be “responsible book lovers” as it took pictures of trash being left behind in its space.

“It’s only the second day since Book Stop was opened yesterday and people are already leaving donuts—literally. Reminder to visitors: be responsible book lovers,” Facebook user Rancho Arcilla wrote last Thursday.

“The Book Stop is not a garbage bin. We’re also not even asking you to follow any library classification system but please return books properly,” he added.

Following the announcement of its return, Filipinos encouraged each other to donate reading materials to the mini-library and help promote reading.

“Last Friday, we donated some books here. This worthwhile project deserves the support. Please visit to donate or adopt books,” a Twitter user wrote in response to news of Book Stop Project’s return.

“Next time dala na tayo ng book to donate/swap (redacted),” a Facebook user wrote as she tagged a friend in the comments section.

“(Redacted) donate,” another online user wrote as she tagged a friend with a pleading eyes emoji.

The Book Stop Project was launched in 2016 as an initiative of the WTA Architecture and Design Studio as part of its corporate social responsibility plan.

Apart from promoting reading, the project also aims to build communities around the space.

“The main goal is to promote reading–that’s the number one goal. But I think it is also to build communities, because we want to build communities around the Book Stop wherever we are,” WTA principal architect William Ti said in a 2017 interview.

The Book Stop Project in Manila is managed by the Intramuros Administration with the help of the company.

The pop-up library first made a stop at the Ayala Triangle Gardens in Makati City in 2016 before it traveled to Intramuros and then in front Asia’s only all-steel church, San Sebastian Church in Manila.

In 2017, The Book Stop Project also installed a mini-library at Bonifacio High Street in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.



