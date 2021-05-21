7 Chinese original romance dramas you can watch on iQiyi

Online video platform iQiyi has unveiled seven brand new Chinese drama originals that couch potatoes can enjoy watching online this month.

The platform with a curated Asian romance collection offering more than 600 hours of romantic series and films will premiere on iq.com, this month until September.

At a press launch last Tuesday, the platform launched its Love On campaign, which builds on its niche in romance dramas such as “Love is Sweet” and “Backstreet Rookie”.

This campaign will feature the following seven original Chinese romance dramas:

“Moonlight” “Make a Wish” “Sweet Teeth” “Forever and Ever” “Love Under The Full Moon” “The Day of Becoming You” “First Love Again”





“This is the international streamer’s second content collection to continue its commitment in serving the best-in-class Asian romance entertainment to the global viewers, after its successful thriller and crime drama collection, ‘Lights On,’ which features a catalogue of thriller and crime dramas, including critically acclaimed iQiyi Original, ‘The Bad Kids,’ iQiyi said.

The Love On originals will launch officially on June 1 at http://www.iq.com/intl-commons/LoveOn available via mobile apps and website.

The platform allows fans to hit the repeat button and watch their “one-true-pairing” fall in love in high definition and slow-motion features.

Aside from the romance collection, the streaming service also has a variety of K-dramas, animes, Filipino shows and even pageants.

Its library houses Korean Original production “My Roommate is a Gumiho,” “Monthly House Magazine” starring Kim Ji Suk.

All-round fan favorites from current romance library such as

“Descendants of the Sun,” “The Blooms at Ruyi Pavillion,” “Dinner Mate,” “Love is Sweet” and local titles from GMA like “First Yaya” and coming soon titles “Nagbabagang Luha“ and “Legal Wives.”

Last Monday, iQiyi also exclusively live-streamed the 69th edition of Miss Universe in the Philippines which spurred its downloads. —Rosette Adel

