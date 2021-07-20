LEGO debuts Disney Mickey and Friends sets for young builders

To ensure kids of all ages have something to build, LEGO Group has teamed up with Disney to debut a new Mickey and Friends range.

Each of the five sets features classic Disney characters—Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Donald Duck—designed “to spark creativity and imaginative play” for kids aged four and up.

The sets only use a limited number of bricks and come with a simple instruction booklet, which is easy for preschoolers to understand.

The toys also have short build-and-play loops, which can help young builders hone their building skills while enhancing problem-solving and concentration.

James Stephenson, a senior designer from LEGO Group, said he felt “nostalgic” while designing the Disney sets.

“We hope the new LEGO Disney Mickey Mouse and Friends range will offer great fun and role-playing opportunities to help young children learn about friendship, communication, and resilience with characters they know and love,” Stephenson said in a statement.

“With these five new sets that explore firefighting, flying, trips to a farm, space exploration and shopkeeping, we aim to inspire young children and introduce them to LEGO building whatever their interests,” he added.

Mickey Mouse’s Propeller Plane

This 59-piece set features a plane with a Starter Brick chassis, a minifigure, and an exclusive Mickey Mouse tile.

Minnie Mouse’s Ice Cream Shop

This 100-piece set features an ice cream shop, a car with a Starter Brick chassis, Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck minifigures and an exclusive Mickey Mouse silhouette tile.

Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse’s Space Rocket

This 88-piece set includes a rocket station, a large rock that opens and holds an alien inside, a camera and a small flag built to boost role-play possibilities.

Mickey Mouse & Donald Duck’s Farm

This 118-piece set includes a variety of accessories, consisting of a winch function on the barn and a buildable chicken coop toy, tools, fruits, vegetables, animals and an egg.

Mickey & Friends Fire Truck & Station

This 144-piece comprises a fire station, fire truck, 3 minifigures and a dog figure with rubberized ears and tail, a food dish and bone for Disney’s Pluto (appearing for the first time ever in LEGO sets) and firefighting tools.

Since July 1, the Mickey and Friends range is available on bankeebricks.ph and all LEGO certified stores, as well as its retailer partners such as Lazada, Shopee, Dotcom, and Zalora. —Ma. Alena O. Castillo