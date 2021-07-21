BTS’ ‘Permission to Dance’ tops Billboard Hot 100, replaces ‘Butter’

K-pop sensation BTS makes history by reigning atop the Billboard Hot 100 with “Permission to Dance,” dethroning its dance-pop “Butter.”

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated July 24, 2021) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) July 19, 2021

“Permission to Dance” drew 15.9 million U.S. streams and 1.1 million radio airplay audience impressions following its release on July 9. It also sold 140,100 downloads in the week ending July 15, Billboard reported.

READ: BTS finds silver lining with new single ‘Permission to Dance’

Baton touch

The historic feat of replacing its own previous No. 1 hit is likely comparable to a Baton touch, as Suga mentioned during the group’s “Butter” album unboxing.

The third-English language track is BTS’ fifth song to soar the Hot 100, following “Butter”, “Dynamite”, “Life Goes On,” and “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” with Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo.

bts's discography on the charts in the past 10 months be like; 🏃‍♂️🎉 pic.twitter.com/fNeGDynB8I — pha (@bemyjinnie) July 19, 2021

“Butter” landed on the seventh spot in the charts after its seven-week streak in the lead.

RELATED: BTS’ ‘Butter’ breaks records on Billboard Hot 100 for 4th week

In just a span of ten months and two weeks, BTS achieved five chart-toppers, which is the fastest time since Michael Jackson did within nine months and two weeks in 1987 to 1988.

The septet is the first group to replace themselves at No.1 since Drake in 2018.

The band joins Beatles, Black Eyed Peas, Boyz II Men, and Outkast in the duo or group category who debuted their own song with another No. 1 song in Billboard history.

“Permission to Dance” also ties the Bangtan boys with Justin Bieber and Drake for second-most No. 1 hit behind Ariana Grande’s five.

It also gives Ed Sheeran his fourth No. 1 hit as a songwriter alongside “Shape of You,” “Thinking Out Loud,” and Bieber’s “Love Yourself.”

Besides the Hot 100 chart, the track has simultaneously debuted at No. 1 on both Billboard Global 200 and Global 200 Exclusive US singles charts.

BTS thanked its fanbase ARMY for the success of its latest single.

Several BTS members also penned thoughtful messages about earning its fifth No. 1 on Hot 100 on Weverse, HYBE’s artist-to-fan social media platform.

“Permission to Dance” is the group’s second collaboration with Sheeran following “Make It Right” in 2019.

It also comes as part of the CD single of “Butter” released on ARMY’s eighth anniversary last July 9.