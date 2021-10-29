Morissette, SB19’s Stell lead Christian music label Waterwalk Records

Several faith-based entertainment artists have joined Sony Music’s new music label focused on bringing fresh Christian music to a new streaming generation, Waterwalk Records.

This include some of the biggest names in the Philippine music industry including “Asia’s Phoenix” Morissette, SB19’s Stell, Nathan Huang of Mercury (formerly Nathan & Mercury) and entertainer Jericho Arceo, among others.

They are expected to release 12 tracks under the new label this year.

The first single “Waterwalk” by Morissette was released last October 28.

This will be followed by the release of “Mapayapa,” a collaboration between Christian worship band Gloryfall and singer/songwriter Hazel Faith set on October 30.

During the virtual launch last Tuesday, Morissette said that she is thrilled to share, sing of the word of God and all His great works.

“It’s only been a couple of years since I’ve made the decision to really follow Jesus and one thing I can really attest to is that we just need to trust Him in everything. I’ve been through some very challenging times too especially during this season, but it’s His grace that saves me and keeps me going, His love that comforts and protects me, and His promise that I will always keep in my heart,” the globally renowned singer said.

Morissette added that the single “Waterwalk” reflects her faith. For her, it is also a “reminder that what He has done for His people then, He will also do for His people now, we need only to anchor on to Him.”

On the other hand, rapper and actor Arceo and Stell are also set to drop a joint single.

Arceo is well known for creating viral videos on social media and being a member of the cast of drama series “The World Between Us,” while Stell who is a part of one of the most popular P-pop groups SB19, is embarking on his first solo venture through this collaboration.

Aside from them, Huang of hip-hop our soul band outfir Mercury would have his own venture through the label. He would collaborate with singer Darla Baltazar, who was recently featured as one of the 16 Artists to Watch on the international website The Gospel Coalition.

They are also joined by Janine Danielle, a worship leader from Favor Church, who will be singing a track penned and produced by one of Spotify’s most followed Filipino artists Moira Dela Torre, and Moira’s frequent collaborator and husband, Jason Hernandez.

The lineup also includes singles from beloved worship leaders from various churches in the Philippines: Lee Simon Brown (from Victory Worship), Cola Cabalcar, Kent Charcos, Cherise Katriel, and Sam&Steff.

Waterwalk Records would also release a track from Taiwanese singer/songwriter, pianist and YouTuber Ariel Tsai, signed under Sony Music Taiwan.

Roslyn Pineda, general manager of Sony Music Philippines said the new label seeks to inspire Filipinos who are struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In the Philippines, Christian music emerges from daily life and is a reflection of the country’s rich culture,” Pineda said.

“Pop music inspired by Christian melodies has arguably created some of the most interesting music in recent years. It’s a diverse genre full of talented artists who use faith as a regular way of connecting with people,” she added.

Pineda said Waterwalk Records has huge opportunities to grow as they work with many talents and bring the Christian music across Asia.

Ariel Fung, executive vice president of Sony Music Southeast Asia said the new label emerge as as the country is known for showcasing the best Christian music in Southeast Asia.

“With Waterwalk Records, our vision is to create a hub for Christian music in Asia that serves artists and writers who are creating ground-breaking music and impacting the lives of millions. Our stellar line up of artists we’re working with is just the start of helping us achieve that vision, representing the very best of local and regional talent,” he said. —Rosette Adel