This ‘Price Checker’ service helps shoppers get best 11/11 deals

An e-commerce market aggregator launched a price checker service to help shoppers decide on promos and deals during the Singles’ Day shopping festival.

iPrice launched this “Price Checker” feature on its website. It can be accessed by shoppers in Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Singles’ Day or 11.11 is touted as the largest online shopping sale in Asia. It is also considered the counterpart of the Black Friday Sale in the United States.

Amid the many offers of coupons, discounts and other gimmicks on different platforms, the marketing firm sought to help shoppers compare and decide the best option to maximize their savings.

In a statement, iPrice Chief Product Officer Heinrich Wendel said that their company aims to bring more convenience and transparency to customers with their online purchases.

“We continue to bring a greater level of trust, convenience, and transparency with everything we do. The iPrice Price Checker fulfills our mission to help shoppers save money through a convenient shopping experience,” Wendel said.

“We will notify them on 11.11 about the lowest price of any item they choose among tens of thousands of products across the region,” he added.

Wendel further noted that customers only have to input their desired item on the website.

“All they have to do is subscribe to their desired item’s Price Comparison Page on our platform,” he said.

Customers can access this tool through the “Buy on 11.11” button on the iPrice website Price Comparison Page.

Here are the steps to use the service:

Go to the iPrice website and select the desired product on the Product Listing Page. On the Price Comparison Page, click “Buy on 11.11”. Fill up the necessary details & click “Submit”.

iPrice will then send an email with comparisons of the sellers or merchant offering the cheapest prices.

The recipient can then immediately make a purchase through the link attached to the email.

Customers can still use iPrice’s other services to help them compare prices and deals.

These tools are the Price Listing page and Price Comparison page from big e-commerce websites including Lazada, Shopee, Zalora and Sephora.