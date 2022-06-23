‘Sama-sama Tayo’: How TikTok is celebrating Pride Month

Pride Month takes place annually every June, and as usual, the biggest micro-video platform Tiktok has prepared a list of events to show support for the LGBTQIA+ community.

To officially kick off the month of June, Tiktok launched this year’s Pride Month campaign with the official hashtag, #PrideMonthTogetherPH along with the announcement of new initiatives.

From live sessions to well-rounded discussions, here is how Tiktok, which has emerged as a safe haven for the LGBTQIA+ community, is celebrating Pride.

‘Sama-sama tayo’ #PrideTogetherPH live streams

Tiktok Philippines has brought together your favorite Filipino LGBTQIA+ influencers including Show Suzuki, Roanne and Tina, Rica Solomon, and Miko Esjay along with various music artists like Paul Pablo, SILVY and Anne Marie in a series of live-streamed events.

“#PrideTogetherPH on TikTok LIVE! be inspired by stories from @yourmillennialpsych and @mmprideorg, & enjoy music from our special guests on June 22, 7PM,” TikTok Philippines posted on TikTok.

So far, “Sama-sama tayo” #PrideTogetherPH live streams were held on June 15, 17, and 22.

If you’ve missed these lives, you can still catch them for the last time on Friday, June 24.

#PrideTogetherPH videos

Aside from livestreams, Tiktok’s LGBTQIA+ content creators and couples also shared fun and inspirational videos with the hashtag #PrideTogetherPH

Check out these videos from some of them:

#QueerTalk and #ATBPride

What better way to celebrate Pride Month than having meaningful and open discussions about it?

The #QueerTalk with OxFamPH and #ATBPride with LoveYourselfPH are initiatives of TikTok under their Pride Month celebration in which LGBTQIA+ creators and professionals provide well-rounded discourse about the topic.

Both are video series expounding more about LGBTQIA+, Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Expression Equality Bill, and different gender identities in the LGBTQIA+ community.

In this TikTok video, social media couple Roanne Carreon and Tina Boado, popularly known as “RoTin,” shared their own experiences dealing with the fear of being discriminated against for who they are, and encouraged others to also talk about theirs.

“Name one time na na-discriminate ka dahil LGBT ka— stitch this & use the hashtags #QueerTalkPH #QueerJoy #PrideTogetherPHand tag @Oxfam Philippines and @Oxfam International,” the couple shared on their Tiktok account.

On the other hand, in this video from Oxfam Philippines’ Tiktok account, lawyer Claire de Leon explained what legal actions you can possibly do if you have experienced discrimination at work or in school.

Tiktok’s celebration of Pride Month this year is all about inclusivity.

“The platform aims to champion individual expression while also spotlighting the strength of the LGBTQIA+ community,” Tiktok said in a statement.

Last year, Tiktok also celebrated Pride Month with a “a unifying, global rallying cry: Free to be, empowering the LGBTQIA+ community to be their authentic selves in all spaces.